Teenage basketball star Enes Kanter was shocked when his teammate criticized President Barack Obama on Facebook.

“Dude, what are you doing?” he exclaimed. He feared his teammate would be jailed. Kanter is from Turkey, where, as he explains, people who criticize the president do go to jail. His teammates laughed at him. “They were explaining to me about freedom of speech, freedom of religion, expression, freedom of protest.”

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.