I had a choice this week. Watch paint dry or write about the national debt, the debt limit and the impending default of the federal government. While it was a close call, the national debt and default won.

News outlets have been filled with reports about the national debt limit and whether the United States will default on its obligations? On a more humorous note, others have wondered if the U.S. Treasury would mint a trillion-dollar coin — coins are not part of the national debt — to get around the debt limit? Such creativity, drama and intrigue! Some just outright want to get rid of the legislative limit.

