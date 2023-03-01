I had a choice this week. Watch paint dry or write about the national debt, the debt limit and the impending default of the federal government. While it was a close call, the national debt and default won.
News outlets have been filled with reports about the national debt limit and whether the United States will default on its obligations? On a more humorous note, others have wondered if the U.S. Treasury would mint a trillion-dollar coin — coins are not part of the national debt — to get around the debt limit? Such creativity, drama and intrigue! Some just outright want to get rid of the legislative limit.
The current level of the national debt is 126.6% of our gross domestic product. In 1973, the debt to GDP ratio was 33%. Is this a problem? How did this increase happen? The debt limit was established by the Public Debt Act of 1939, as amended in 1941. Initially, the Act limited all borrowing by the federal government to $65 billion. Since 1960, the debt limit has been increased 78 times (49 by Republican presidents and 29 by Democratic presidents). At present, the debt limit is $31.4 trillion which represents the total amount of money that the federal government can borrow by running annual budget deficits. This is money that has already been spent. There is nothing in the limit that represents the future. What has been done, has been done.
I believe that talk about the debt limit and default is intended to redirect attention from the real issue. But let’s talk about default first. Technically, default is a legal term which means that a borrower is unable to service their debt. Quite simply, default is avoided if the current interest due on debt outstanding is paid. From a personal view, if you do not pay the minimum on your credit card you, in some sense, are in default. Pay the minimum, and you will live another day.
For the moment, assume that the national debt limit is not raised. To avoid default, the government would first pay the interest expense due to debt holders. This would legally satisfy lenders and default would be avoided. Once this is done, the problem becomes what obligation should the government pay next? The government needs to prioritize spending.
Two-thirds of government spending is on autopilot. This includes Social Security, Medicare, etc. These programs were created in the past and continue to run without reauthorization. These items would need to be paid next. The federal government is the only entity that I know of that never reviews programs that have been created. Prior to authorizing a program, goals for it will be articulated by its sponsors. Yet, once created, no one ever does an assessment of these programs. This is called sunsetting. Have the goals of the legislation been realized? If not, why? What should be changed? Businesses do this all the time. If plan A fails, there is always plan B and so on.
This may seem like common sense to you. However, the federal government rarely if ever has a plan B. Bad programs just stay bad and, likely, get worse. Further, whenever the government creates a program, a constituency is created that is interested in maintaining the program because of its benefits to them. In addition, self-interested politicians see this constituency and, given the desire to get reelected, don’t change the program. And to make matters worse, the money that is being spent belongs to someone else — you and me — and we never show up to monitor this behavior.
As prioritization continues, we finally end up with a list of programs that will not be funded. These are discretionary budget items.
While I have calmly described legal and budget issues, the nature and order of spending, etc. I do have enough sense to know that there will be great anxiety and turmoil everywhere with default and the resulting budget consequences. My point is to identify what is possibly the real issue, not to cause turmoil.
The real issue can be traced to the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Act (CBICA) of 1974. This act completely changed the federal government’s budget process. Prior to the CBICA, the budget process was totally controlled by the president. Only the president could create a budget. The role of Congress was to consider the parts of the president’s budget and only vote them (separately) either up or down. In such a very controlled world with primarily one person in charge, the budget was largely balanced year after year, deficits were small if any, and the national debt did not grow.
However, the CBICA changed all this. Now anyone in Congress can offer a budget. Presidential control is almost totally gone. The president’s budget is now only one of many. In some very real sense, the budget process became uncontrollable with so many participants while the Treasury became viewed as a common property resource accessible by anyone. As you might expect, in such an institutional budget setting, spending soared, large deficits became the norm, and the national debt grew with few limits. Add to this the recent COVID spending and the national debt overwhelmed the economy’s ability to produce. Annual interest on the debt is now just a few dollars under annual spending on national defense.
I favor keeping the debt limit. It is now the only thing in the fiscal affairs of our federal government that limits, if only for a moment and not very efficiently, the uncontrollable spending now practiced by our elected officials. Spending is the issue that matters. The debt limit is not a good or perfect tool for framing needed discussions about spending. Yet, we badly need spending sanity. But until we do, the debt limit is all that we have.