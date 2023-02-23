After the 2020 presidential election, Fox News helped promote what Rupert Murdoch, chairman of its parent company, privately called “really crazy stuff.” It was a baroque conspiracy theory that claimed Joe Biden had stolen the election through a “massive fraud” involving Dominion Voting Systems, tricky Smartmatic software, phony ballots, election officials across the country, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and “communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China.”

In dueling summary-judgment briefs published last week, Dominion argues that Fox defamed it, while Fox argues that it merely reported what then-President Donald Trump and his representatives were saying. The main obstacle to Fox’s defense can be summed up in two words: Lou Dobbs.

