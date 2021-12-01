I have been writing about the coming inflation for several months. Honestly, I’m not happy being right about its return. I am also not happy to have been right about new high levels of federal government spending not being free but requiring new higher taxes like a global minimum corporate income tax.
Whatever happened to the idea that the federal government can cut tax rates to increase revenue? Seriously, where did it go? John Maynard Keynes said that economic ideas are usually debunked with the death of the originating economist. But I saw Arthur Laffer only yesterday on Bloomberg and he looked OK to me. And, personally, I am unhappy paying $50 last night to fill my gas tank when, no more than six months ago, it cost $30. I don’t know about you, but I need some good news.
When I feel down and out, I tell myself that there is an entrepreneur out there somewhere doing something that will make me better off. After all, the genome of the COVID-19 virus was described and disassembled by a married Turkish couple, who are chemists/entrepreneurs, one Sunday afternoon on their kitchen table. One thing led to another, and the Moderna vaccine was created using their new mRNA technology.
Also, I remember that all net job growth in the U.S. economy since 1980 has come from young firms — firms five years of age and younger. Economists at President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors consider small firms — firms employing fewer that 500 employees — as job creators but are not quite as enamored as I am. I think they miss the point because not all small firms are young. It is the young, the one closest to their creating entrepreneur, that matter most.
So, the good economic news I seek needs an entrepreneur somewhere in the story. “We need more entrepreneurs.” This was said recently by Art Lucas, visionary, entrepreneur, and College benefactor, at the dedication of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship that is now located in the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia. The Lucas Center is now a college focal point for entrepreneurship and an addition to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of southeast coastal Georgia and beyond.
What is an entrepreneurial ecosystem? Again, young firms are the net job creators of our economy. But as time marches on, and the young become middle aged. As such, the economy needs to be constantly generating new young firms created by entrepreneurs to keep experiencing net job growth.
The entrepreneurial ecosystem are those processes, educational institutions, agencies, incentives, etc., that support the creation of new entrepreneurs and their new businesses. This is the fundamental purpose of the Lucas Center — to create and support new entrepreneurs from our students and from the citizens of the larger coastal community and the businesses that they create. Every entrepreneurial act begins with an entrepreneur’s dream. From this perspective, the ecosystem helps assist the transformation of these dreams into reality by contributing to the development of the entrepreneur.
The programs of the Lucas Center will help develop entrepreneurs and help them be successful. Let me mention a couple. One of our greatest unused resources in our economic development is the human-capital knowledge of our retirement community. These folks, with their amazing and varied life experiences, could serve as mentors to student entrepreneurs and other entrepreneurs found in the community at large.
What new entrepreneurs don’t know is a lot. It is our belief that a mentoring program will help increase the information that will contribute to the success of new entrepreneurs. The Lucas Center will maintain a registry of individuals willing to be mentors and provide a matching service between the two parties. More will be forthcoming as the center’s staff takes shape.
Another program is to extend the knowledge of entrepreneurship to local high schools and middle grades. Dreaming is independent of age, and potential entrepreneurs are everywhere. We simply need to find them. It is from a program like this that a middle grade student in Dalton created a glue that holds together his Lego creations yet exposing the toy to water dissolves the glue and new Lego’s creations can be assembled. This glue is available on Amazon.
The Lucas Center joins others who are focused on our community of entrepreneurs by expanding and enhancing our ecosystem. With this addition will come economic growth. Growth is not a zero-sum game where winners and losers offset each other. Growth is win-win for every sector of our community.
Interested? For now, contact me at wmounts@ccga.edu. Lastly, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ritz Theater, our newest crop of student entrepreneurs will make presentations showing their problem-solving ideas. All our welcome to come.