In a few days, kids across the United States will head out to go trick-or-treating. Meanwhile, many parents will be concerned if Halloween candy collected from strangers is safe. Depending on the year, parents may be worried if the candy contains razor blades or if it is laced with THC or an opioid.
The unsubstantiated fear of Halloween 2022 is that trick-or-treaters will be given “rainbow fentanyl” — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes. Several prominent politicians, including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have raised concerns about rainbow fentanyl being distributed to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
There is a term for these actions that target kids. Halloween sadism is the act of giving contaminated treats to children during trick-or-treating. Many people presume that Halloween sadism is a threat to our children. Parents act on this fear by restricting kids’ trick-or-treating activities or by checking their kids’ Halloween candy for anything that looks suspicious, just in case.
The sociologist Joel Best has systematically reviewed press coverage of Halloween sadism in American newspapers from the 1950s to the 1980s. Since publishing his original research, he has continued to document reported cases of Halloween sadism. Best’s conclusion is that there is no verifiable evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously harmed by a contaminated treat picked up while trick-or-treating.
Best asserts that Halloween sadism is best understood as a contemporary legend, often called an urban legend. These are tales that we have all heard and retell to others. Legends reflect our social fears around contemporary social problems. Accounts of witches, immigrants, gangs, devil worship, drug dealers and Halloween sadists reflect anxieties about social tensions of the day. Legends are often based on incorrect or insubstantial evidence. Details are often distorted or exaggerated. The legend of Halloween sadism meets all of these criteria.
Best notes that concerns about Halloween sadism tend to be acute in years when a recent tragedy or social problem has piqued public attention. For example, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were followed by warnings against visiting malls on Halloween. In 2022, the opioid epidemic and skyrocketing fentanyl deaths are generating concerns about rainbow fentanyl.
Local news outlets play a role in perpetuating the legend of Halloween sadism. “Are your kids safe to go trick-or-treating this Halloween? Tune in at six o’clock to find out more.” In the absence of other current events to sensationalize, threats to our children serve as perennial attention grabbers. Annual reminders to inspect children’s treats perpetuate the legend that Halloween sadists are out there, plotting to harm innocent trick-or-treaters.
What are the immediate threats to our kids on Halloween? If Halloween candy is a danger to kids, it is because it contributes to our epidemic of childhood obesity. Nonetheless, Halloween is a top five holiday for emergency room visits, according to data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. Kids end up in the emergency department for head injuries, lacerations from falls and cuts from carving pumpkins. In addition, food allergies, dog bites, dental injuries, eye injuries, dehydration and house fires land kids in the emergency room on Halloween. There are also higher-than-average rates of pedestrian traffic injuries and deaths on Halloween. Additionally, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol increase on Halloween.
It turns out that activities associated with trick-or-treating are the real danger on Halloween. Running in a mask that obscures one’s vision or crossing the street to get to the next house in the excitement of trick-or-treating are much greater threats to kids than Halloween sadism.
