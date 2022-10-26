In a few days, kids across the United States will head out to go trick-or-treating. Meanwhile, many parents will be concerned if Halloween candy collected from strangers is safe. Depending on the year, parents may be worried if the candy contains razor blades or if it is laced with THC or an opioid.

The unsubstantiated fear of Halloween 2022 is that trick-or-treaters will be given “rainbow fentanyl” — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes. Several prominent politicians, including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have raised concerns about rainbow fentanyl being distributed to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

