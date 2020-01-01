Do you make resolutions to start the New Year? I avoid them. I don’t need something else to remind me that I have not gotten something done or have failed to keep a commitment. This year, however, I will make one: I resolve to not repeat myself too much in these columns — unless needed.
It was very important to my mother that my sister, brother and I were well-informed about the world around us. One way she did this was to stop at almost any venue we would pass on our summer travels. We might even stop on the side of the road with nothing apparent to us kids: “Why are we stopping here?” “Why, to take in the view,” she would say. Another way was to have us watch the evening news (with Douglas Edwards — remember?) and then talk about it. This included watching national political conventions in the summer every 4 years. “But Mom, Mr. Zimmerman is hitting fly balls in the street to the guys!” “He will be there tomorrow. The convention adjourns tonight. We need to hear the speeches.”
This may explain why it was hard for me to not watch all the recent impeachment drama. To distract myself from this parental-induced addiction, I decided to keep the television off and think about federal legislation that was passed during periods of impeachment.
Under normal political times (if there are such things), new legislation results from the bargaining process that is seen in the interaction of opposing constituencies, relative political party strengths in the House and the Senate, party of the President, campaign promises, proximity to an election, lobbyists, public opinion, and on and on. In the end, we hope that “we, the people” are made better off by this democratic sausage making. Usually we are.
Impeachment, an irregular political event, is not normally part of this legislative give-and-take. When it is, a new dynamic is introduced into the process. As an economist, I wonder if impeachment proceedings create an incentive to pass legislation that is more for political expediency than it is for our aggregate welfare. Here are a few examples, one historic and a couple more recent. You decide.
President Nixon, by resigning on Aug. 9, 1974, avoided potential impeachment in the House, a trial in the Senate, and possible conviction for high crimes and misdemeanors over Watergate and the coverup. Three weeks earlier, on July 12, 1974 he signed the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (CBICA). As I have previously discussed in this space, the CBICA essentially ended the Presidential-focused budget process and introduced the current Congressional-focused budget process.
This seems to have marked the beginning of continual annual budget deficits and significant growth in the national debt. Why would President Nixon give the power over the budget process to Congress — for the betterment of the economy or to affect his potential impeachment? Was he, once described as a believer of an imperial presidency, focused on “We, the people” or on himself and avoiding impeachment when he signed the CBICA? Possible impeachment created the incentive. Political scientists can focus on the history while the economist in me worries about the incentives and the ultimate unintended consequences of expedient legislation driven by the presence of impeachment.
On Dec. 19, 2019, Congress approved, and President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This “free trade” agreement replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement of 1994. President Trump and Speaker Pelosi hailed the new agreement as a better deal for us. Unfortunately, there is only a little “free trade” in these agreements. At the last minute, a condition was added to the agreement that pushed approval over the approval finish line. It requires that all cars sold in the trade zone have at least 75 percent of their parts produced in only the free trade zone.
In addition, 40 percent of the workers who lay their hands on these cars must be paid at least $16 per hour. I’ll let you judge if this is free trade. As an economist, did impeachment create an incentive to pass something that is more focused on politicians, specific constituencies, and less on we, the people?
In the end, a free trade agreement became less free.
Finally, the next federal government budget was passed right before the new year and congressional adjournment. Congress approved, and President Trump signed, a budget with record spending of $1.4 trillion and accelerates the growth of the national debt. The economic burden of the federal government is measured by what it spends. Spending represents resources that could have been used for private purposes that are now used by the government. Over last year, the new budget takes 8 percent more of our economy for federal purposes. Did impeachment incent this outcome from a President who has, at times, talked about fiscal discipline and the need to reduce the role of government in our lives?
I’ll let you judge whether or not I have kept my New Year’s resolution to not be repetitive. I tried. It’s just hard to not look at incentives and the outcomes they create. Happy New Year anyway!