Last week, we discussed a recent CNN Saturday Michael Smerconish show, where the host attacked Fox News for supposedly promoting former President Donald Trump’s “false conspiracy theory” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” Fox hosts, argued Smerconish based on court filings in a defamation lawsuit filed against the network, “knew” what CNN referred to as the “big lie” was false yet, for ratings and to prevent viewer defections, promoted it anyway.

The implication is that CNN is not partisan and would never, ever act in such a biased way. Bear in mind that this network quickly dismissed the pre-election Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation.” Then-host Brian Stelter, chief media correspondent, called the story a “classic example of the right wing media machine.” Stelter said, “Fox and Trump have this in common: They want you to stay mad and stay tuned.” His guest, a Harvard Law professor, added, “The strategy is to deflect attention, to attack the opponent, and the same propaganda is there all the time.” When the federal government belatedly acknowledged the authenticity of the story, Stelter then also conceded its veracity — two years after the story broke — but attributed the error to “tension between fast and slow journalism.”

More from this section