The Armalite 15, or AR-15, is not a military weapon that was ported to civilian use. It is a civilian rifle that later the military modified for itself. To say it is a military weapon is to repeat a talking point but reject a truth.

For those who do not know, the AR-15 is actually not as powerful as a hunting rifle and, in a number of states, cannot be used to hunt because it lacks power. You’d never know that from media coverage.

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.