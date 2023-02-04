Poultry houses have slaughtered millions of chickens in the United States to stop the spread of avian flu. The disease spreads quickly and can contaminate egg production. Along with other factors, this has caused a shortage of eggs and a spike in prices. But even some healthy populations have stopped laying eggs, and that has led to the great chicken egg conspiracy.

This past week, I spent an hour on my radio show talking about an issue I knew nothing about just 24 hours before. I had gone home from my office, and my daughter asked me about chicken eggs. Her teacher has some chickens, and the chickens had stopped laying eggs. Rumors were circulating that corporations were putting something new in the chicken feed that stopped egg production.

More from this section

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.