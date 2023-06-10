With the entries of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence, the 2024 GOP field is suddenly filled in and formed. While there are rumors of other entrants, the GOP appears set to avoid a rerun of 2016 with 17 candidates.

2016 saw Donald Trump beat Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and Rick Santorum. Additionally, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, Rick Perry and Scott Walker ran, but dropped out before the Iowa caucuses. Scott Walker is most notable because he was the guy with all the buzz. He entered July 13, 2015, and was out by Sept. 21, 2015. Bush and Walker led the polling until July of 2015. In fact, the high point in Scott Walker’s polling was April 1, 2015. By the time he actually announced, polling averages showed his popularity had already declined eight points from his April polling high.

