It’s tax time for local governments across Georgia, the season when cities, counties and school boards review their updated tax digests and set their millage rates for the year.

That means it’s also grumbling time at kitchen tables across the state. And with the rapid rise in the values of most homes, there’s more grumbling than usual.

More from this section

DDA looks to raise money for downtown string lights

DDA looks to raise money for downtown string lights

Hanging strings of lights across the length of Newcastle Street could cost a pretty penny — upwards of $40,000 — but the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority thinks city residents and businesses can pull it off with a fundraising effort.

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Recommended for you