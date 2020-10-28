Things that stand out for me about the economy and the pandemic are how fast the economy declined, how quickly businesses failed, the speed at which unemployment increased and how little mention has been made of long-term Federal Reserve monetary policy.
I mention this because I was over at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel a couple of weeks ago and walked past the Federal Reserve Room — where it all began on Nov. 20, 1910. I have given talks in that room about prior Fed policy and the economic instability it caused. Floorboards creaked, lights flickered, and mysterious moans could be heard as I shared my thoughts. Not really — just teasing — never mind. (Friends at the JIA would get really, really mad at me if I told you what actually happened. For the curious, a garlic talisman has helped greatly.) A lesson I hope sticks with our business graduates is that the most important goal of a business is not to make a profit. While making a profit matters, the most important goal is maintaining cash flow. Without cash flow, a business can do nothing else. Cash is, in fact, king.
Private companies raise equity capital by either selling debt obligations or equity claims to investors. The one chosen — debt or equity — matters. With debt comes a legal obligation to periodically pay interest to the holders of the debt. Equity holders are paid dividends and, unlike interest payments, are not legally required. If you don’t pay a dividend, nothing happens except for shareholders possibly getting mad. In fact, some equity shares never pay a dividend. Here, the appreciation of share price is the goal. However, if you don’t pay interest obligations, debt holders have a legal right to shut you down, liquidate assets and force payment.
What about small businesses and entrepreneurs? These folks can either borrow money from friends, families, fools, and/or financial institutions thereby creating debt or they can use personal savings. Just like with large firms, if they don’t pay interest expenses when due, they can be shut down. If personal savings are used, all the entrepreneur can do is scream while looking in the mirror.
How does cash fit in? If a business has borrowed money, it must have cash on hand in order to make payment when interest comes due. If you don’t, bad things happen. If, on the other hand, equity or personal savings have been used and you don’t have cash to make payment, nothing legally bad happens, just screaming.
Now to the Federal Reserve Room and the role of monetary policy. Beginning with World War II, the Federal Reserve has built monetary policy largely around influencing interest rates. To keep things tractable and to stimulate economic activity, the Federal Reserve uses its various policy tools to keep interest rates low. The opposite is done to slow the economy.
Dating back to the great recession of 2007-2008 and continuing into today, the Federal Reserve has adopted a monetary policy aimed at keeping interest rates as close to zero as possible. A consequence of this is to incentivize businesses of all shapes and sizes to use debt to raise capital and not equity or personal savings. Remember, people respond to their circumstances and past monetary policy, over the long run, has encouraged the use of debt.
A consequence of this is to raise the importance of cash flow management. COVID-19 arrived, and the economy was shut down to protect the health care system. Non-essential businesses were forced to close. Cash comes from revenue businesses generate by selling things. The shutdown caused revenue to go to zero and the accumulation of cash to stop. Yet, interest expenses still came. The over-reliance on debt became very apparent. Rational businesses reduced as many costs as possible in order to economize on cash balances because it was needed to service debt. For example, variable costs were cut by laying off labor. So, the consequence of a low interest rate policy over the years led to the laying off of labor, the rapid decline of the economy, and the closing of businesses, some of which will never return. Again, the reliance of debt was encouraged by long-run Fed monetary policy that kept interest rates near zero.
As with many times in the past, unintended consequences such as these point to the difficulty of making effective discretionary monetary policy. Milton Friedman argued over his life that the less-than-stellar history of monetary policy calls for a better policy of doing nothing other than being a dealer of last resort. A generous and kind person would argue that this is what the Fed is doing today. I don’t know. What I do know, however, is that people respond to their circumstances, cash is king and its proper management is the most important thing managers of the large and the small should do.