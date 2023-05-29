By the time you read this, the debt-ceiling drama may have been resolved. But as I write, President Joe Biden and House GOP leaders are still negotiating an agreement to raise the nation’s borrowing limit in exchange for modest reductions in future spending.

Still, this is the rare occasion I can write about a subject without worrying about a major development in the meantime. That’s because even if a deal is struck, Washington will still be a long way from fiscal sanity.

