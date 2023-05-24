Everyone solves problems every day. I imagine that many daily problems are not even thought of as problems. Should I set my alarm? Is this a casual day at work? What’s for dinner? What should I do if I have only one clean black sock and one clean blue sock? And on and on, every day, forever.

Problems come in all sizes. I bet most of us solve many small — simple, easy — problems by using a habit or without even thinking just do the same thing repeatedly. Alternatively, many small problems can simply be ignored, and the consequences are not too terrible. Rather than worry over where to eat, I simply do potluck in the fridge and take whatever is there.

More from this section