Everyone solves problems every day. I imagine that many daily problems are not even thought of as problems. Should I set my alarm? Is this a casual day at work? What’s for dinner? What should I do if I have only one clean black sock and one clean blue sock? And on and on, every day, forever.
Problems come in all sizes. I bet most of us solve many small — simple, easy — problems by using a habit or without even thinking just do the same thing repeatedly. Alternatively, many small problems can simply be ignored, and the consequences are not too terrible. Rather than worry over where to eat, I simply do potluck in the fridge and take whatever is there.
The problem with problems is when they are big — complex, difficult. Big problems generally don’t go away. If using a habit worked on these, then big problems would not have been big in the first place. Big problems have their own google process. I Googled how to solve small problems and all that came up was that small problems should be solved before they become big. Really, if you think about it, that is not helpful at all. Next, I Googled how to solve big problems. A process popped up: describe the problem; collect data; list alternative solutions; pick the best one. This seems simple yet useless. My problem with big problems is that I am usually unaware of alternative solutions. That’s the problem. If I was, then a big problem would, at least for me, be small.
My thinking about big problems was prompted by the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary policy. Lots of things point to policy development being a big problem. For example, the data used by the Fed is always historic and old as there is nothing called future data. True, there are economic forecasts of the future, but they use backward looking data. So future forecasts get less accurate, if they were accurate to begin with, the further out is the forecast horizon. In addition, the Fed has argued that no one really knows what definition of money should be used to measure the impact of changes in the money supply on aggregate spending. I could go on and on, but my point is that the Fed cites many reasons that make the formation of monetary policy difficult (it is a big problem) and, as a result, its policies not very successful. They might be right. Recently, the Fed has failed to achieve a couple of important policy goals. Inflation was supposed to be only temporary. It hasn’t been. Also, the Fed was created to keep banks from failing. Yet, it is hard to ignore the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Republic Bank. Laid off executives from these institutions are now testifying before Congress that the previous Fed policy of zero interest rates made risk and portfolio management extremely difficult. Furthermore, the more recent policy of rapid increases in interest rates to curb inflation created balance sheet imbalances that led to bank failure. So, bankers blame Fed policies, yet the Fed blames the bad management of bankers. The difficulty (ease) to assign (avoid) accountability is endemic to a problem being big.
So, this brings us to a major issue with big problems. A big problem is a bigger problem if those charged with addressing it are the ones causing it. I think this is the case with monetary policy. The Fed always seems to be churning in its policy decisions. There are two broad frameworks for policy development. Policy development is either discretionary or it is rule-based. Under a discretionary framework, the policy maker is free to do the right thing at the right time. The implicit assumption is that they know the right thing to do at the proper time. A rule-based framework removes discretion from a policy maker’s behavior. The policy maker can only do what the rule dictates. A gold standard is such an animal.
In my view, current economic conditions suggest that the problem of developing monetary policy may be too big to leave it to discretion. It might be time to give a rule a chance. Certainly, things can’t get worse. So, here is a rule for discussion over breakfast. The rule: The Fed should target the rate on Fed Funds at 4.25% at all times and do nothing else. The Fed should use open market operations only to maintain the target and have trust in the economy being self-correcting. Economic agents usually don’t do wild and crazy things, so the economy, the aggregation of all of us, should not be wild and crazy either. I arrived at 4.25% by calculating the average of Fed Funds since 1950. I really like 3%, but I have exceeded my word limit so this will wait for another day.
In conclusion, keep policy simple. The problem may be just too big to be properly solved. So, simplicity should rule the day. No pun intended.
Dr. Skip Mounts is Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia and a Professor of Economics. Dr. Mounts is also an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.