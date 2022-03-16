Not many topics are widely agreed-upon across political lines right now, let alone across nations. If the recent State of the Union address given by President Biden demonstrated anything, however, it is that the Russian invasion in Ukraine is one such area of consensus. A poll taken shortly after the invasion found that nearly 75% of surveyed Americans felt the invasion was unjustified and only 6% say it was justified. Solidarity with the plight of, but also the resolve of, the Ukrainian people is strong. Huge costs will be paid in this conflict — human, financial, political. But there are also environmental costs.
During the most recent COP26 (conference of the parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), a major focus was on phasing out coal energy use internationally. Other major topics at COP26 included stopping deforestation, a transition to zero-emissions vehicles and methane reduction. All laudable goals related to transportation, energy development and industry. What received little attention, however, was the environmental and climate impact of war, such as the one that is escalating in Ukraine at present.
Military vehicles and aircraft, equipment, buildings and operations have a significant greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint. These are the emissions typically reported by nations to the UN or other reporting bodies. In 2017, for example, the Pentagon’s GHG emissions from operations and installations was 59 million metric tons — that’s more than the entire country of Portugal, Sweden or Denmark. It is also about three times as much as the total petroleum CO2 emissions in the United States over an entire year (~19 million Metric tons). Simply having a functioning military is itself a major impact on our climate.
What is not typically included in national reporting is conflict emissions. Military force requires a great deal of energy, most of it in the form of fossil fuel. As General David Petraeus said in 2011, “energy is the lifeblood of our warfighting capabilities.” During the most active years of the Global War on Terror (2001-2018), the US military emitted 1.2 billion metric tons of GHGs — 400 million of which are directly related to war-related fuel consumption. Our entire country’s economy-wide GHG emissions over a year are 5.7 billion. The War on Terror cost us about 20% of the emissions of a whole year of economic activity in the US.
In Ukraine, strikes have been targeted at Ukrainian military infrastructure (e.g. ammunition storage facilities, airfield storage tanks and naval facilities), industrial facilities and at facilities with radioactive materials. Strikes have produced fires and plumes that are composed of toxic gases, particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide. It was estimated by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis that the blazing oil wells during the 1991 Gulf War accounted for 2-3% of total global emissions that year. The impacts of these fires can have lingering climate and pollution effects.
And what might the lingering effects of the Ukrainian conflict be over time? It depends, but if nuclear warfare is engaged, it would likely lead to drought and crops failing on a large scale even if it is only a limited strike. The reconstruction that results from the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine will be a further carbon cost. And finally, it seems likely that there will be pressure to increase military activities in the region in the future as a result of this conflict. That means additional GHG emissions.
U.S. General James Mattis has, on multiple occasions, explained that climate change poses a threat to national security. Many international leaders have echoed that climate change is a threat multiplier. As a 2019 Brown University study on the costs of war stated, “the US military has an opportunity to reduce the risks associated with climate change — and the security threats associated with climate change — by reducing their role in creating greenhouse gas emissions.” Avoiding and ending wars is not only politically expedient and a humanitarian imperative, it is also a climate reduction and security imperative.
Dr. Heather Farley is Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, Public Policy & Management and a professor of Public Management in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia. She is an associate of the College’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies.