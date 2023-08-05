A friend recently told me that a person cannot be reasoned out of a position they did not reason themselves into. Making logical arguments and reasonable cases does nothing for someone grounded in emotion. But one’s emotions can lead a person down a path they later regret. Thus we arrive at the third indictment of former President Donald Trump with a fourth indictment in Georgia most likely coming before the end of the month.

People who support Trump do not do so based on logic and reason. They support him emotionally. He has their back. He is their champion. He scratches certain itches for people who have been put down by parts of the country that derisively conclude all Trump voters in “flyover country” are bigots, racists, homophobes, uneducated and unsophisticated. Those people abhor Trump. He gets under their skin. His voters love it. For a time, he also got results.

