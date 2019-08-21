Is rural America in economic decline? It is, according to many analysts and policy wonks.
I’m skeptical. Rural America is not a single place. It is many different places. Consider our rural neighbors — Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne counties.
As noted in my previous column, Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne have low educational attainment, low labor force participation, low personal income per capita and high poverty rates compared to Glynn, Georgia and the U.S.
From those statistics, the economic state of our rural neighbors appears dim.
But those statistics are not new. Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne have lagged behind Glynn, Georgia and the U.S. economically for decades and decades. Just as most of rural America has lagged behind most of urban America economically for decades and decades.
The fact that rural economies lag behind urban economies does not mean rural economies are in decline.
For instance, since 2014, per capita personal income has increased by 11.3 percent in Glynn, 11.4 percent in Georgia and 8.6 percent in the U.S.
Over the same period, per capita personal income has increased by 16.0 percent in Brantley and 16.3 percent in McIntosh.
Wayne is a different story. In Wayne, per capita personal income has decreased in each of the past three years.
One finds a similar pattern across the U.S. Some rural economies are growing nicely, some slowly, some not at all. And some are truly in decline.
Why the variation?
There are many reasons. After all, each rural economy has its own unique features and circumstances. But a crucial factor is the degree that a rural economy is isolated.
Consider, again, Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne. Brantley and McIntosh are highly integrated with Glynn. There’s lots of cross-border business between Brantley, McIntosh and Glynn. And more than a third of Brantley and McIntosh residents work in Glynn.
Wayne is much more isolated economically. And it’s struggling.
We see this pattern through all of rural America. The more isolated a rural economy is, the greater its struggles.
But there’s something else about rural economies that many analysts and policy wonks overlook.
The question is often asked: “If living standards and economic opportunities are so much greater in urban than rural economies, why don’t more people move away from rural areas?”
Analysts and wonks are quick to identify the costs of moving. But there’s a better explanation why so many rural residents don’t move away. They don’t want to.
While most people can’t imagine living way out in the country, plenty of people can’t imagine living anywhere else. They like living in the country, and they’re willing to trade off higher incomes and greater economic opportunities to do so.
Further, is it clear that a rural person with a low level of education would be better off by moving to an urban area?
Hardly. The median monthly rental rate in Brantley is $579. It’s $846 in Glynn. It’s $991 in Duval County (Jacksonville) and $1,091 in Fulton County (Atlanta).
In Fulton County, 51 percent of residences are occupied by their owner. In Glynn, 61 percent are occupied by their owner. In the U.S., the figure is 64 percent.
In Brantley, 78 percent of residences are occupied by their owner. In McIntosh, it’s 79 percent.
Rural areas have their own informal support networks, born of strong community attachment. Move away and you’re on your own.
Is rural America in decline? The reality is much more complex.