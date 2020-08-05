Brady, my 13-pound whopper Yorkie, and I usually walk the quiet streets of St. Simons Island early in the morning. Having done this for several years, it is rare for new things to catch our attention. Beer cans, food wrappers, trash, other familiar walkers and a single tennis shoe (we never find a pair) are not uncommon along our route. Earlier this week, however, we found our first mask, discarded in the middle of the street. Nothing fancy. Just typical. Light blue. Four folds.
When the idea of mask wearing hit government websites, presidential press conferences, social media, etc. I wondered how dumb all of us would look in N95s, the well-known medical variety mask with its Spartan appearance. However, it is no surprise that entrepreneurs, creative people and others started to produce a wonderful and rich variety.
Yesterday, I saw someone whose mask was printed with the nose, mouth and tongue of their dog. It was really cool. While in the express checkout lane I asked a man where he had found his camo face covering — “Found it in the woods while hog hunting.” It is now quite entertaining to look at all the masks people wear. My N95 fears have not been realized.
The pandemic has affirmed the idea that nothing is certain. Everything needs to be couched in probabilities.
So, masks don’t guarantee anything, but they do have an impact on probabilities.
From what I have read, the real impact of a mask is that it greatly reduces the probability that the wearer of the mask will infect others.
While there is some reduction in the probability of catching the virus if you wear a mask, the significant impact is the reduction in the probability of infecting others. By wearing a mask, in economics-speak, I don’t create a negative externality — a cost on you.
These costs are very real — illness, possible hospitalization, loss of income, infecting other members of my family, and on and on.
In the extreme, say that I am 25 years old, you infect me because you have chosen to not wear a mask and then I die.
For sake of my example, assume that I was earning the median per capita income of Glynn County of $31,500. In addition, I had planned to retire at 65, so 40 years of work life were lost with my death. Assuming that income increases at a 2 percent annual rate and that fringe benefits of my workplace represent 25 percent of my income, your failure to wear a mask costs me a total of $2,378,327 in future lost income and benefits. While this example is extreme for many people — but not all — my point is that not wearing a mask can impose real costs on others.
So, how are these costs — this potential harm — controlled? Or, in the language of economists, how is this negative externality internalized?
This is easy. Get everyone to wear a mask. But how?
It is not practical for me, as an individual, to walk up to all the non-mask wearers around me and ask them to put on masks. Economists, even this market-loving one, argue that the control of negative externalities is a role for government. But this, in itself, is not easy. The State of Georgia is suing the City of Atlanta over the latter’s desire to require mask wearing. While governments fight over legal issues, the failure to wear a mask continues to impose costs on others.
Much of the same could be said about social distancing. I am not sure that flashing signs on the causeway, local billboards or small signage with stick figures and arrows do much good either — especially since Memorial Day. It just might pay to stay home.