On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Glynn County and suddenly the world became aware of Brunswick, Georgia, in a most despicable way.
Outside agitators were attracted to Brunswick and some became interested in a lone statue in Hanover Square that has stood valiantly for 118 years. It merely commemorates the loyalty and dedication to the South by Brunswick natives who fought to save their land and their livelihood.
The formation of the Confederate States of America by the people of the South through their secession conventions was the second greatest expression of democracy and self-government in history.
The modern version of history is Southerners were rebels. The South invaded the North and the war was fought to preserve slavery. You see, the winner of a war gets to write its own history, so those of us in the South are burdened by the lies manufactured by Abraham Lincoln and Northerners to justify what I call Lincoln’s War.
It was absolutely not a Civil War, which connotes an internal conflict. Lincoln’s War was between two sovereign and independent countries.
Article Two of the Articles of Confederation presents the concept of state’s rights plainly: “Each state retains its sovereignty, freedom, and independence, and every power, jurisdiction, and right, which is not by this Confederation expressly delegated to the United States…”
Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence that governments “…derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and that, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government.”
Or read the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The South did not invade the North, and the South did not attempt to overthrow the United States government.
Fewer than 10 percent of Southerners owned slaves. Most were hard working farmers who fought to protect their land, their ability to feed their families and because that is what their leaders told them was necessary.
Let there be no mistake — slavery was and is a horrific institution. There is nothing that I will say here, or ever, that defends slavery in any way.
The war was not fought over slavery.
The secession of the “Cotton States” in December 1860 devastated the North. Southern products of cotton and tobacco comprised more than 60 percent of the domestic commerce, the majority of which was shipped through northern ports. Southerners paid more than 60 percent of all income taxes and 100 percent of the oppressive Northern tariffs for the shipment of goods. With secession, all of that commerce shifted to southern ports and unemployment in the North was rampant.
Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as president on March 4, 1861. Here is what he said: “My enemies pretend I am now carrying on this war for the sole purpose of abolition. So long as I am president, it shall be carried on for the sole purpose of restoring the Union.
“My main purpose is to collect the duties and imposts, but beyond what may be necessary for these objects, there will be no invasion — no using of force against or among the people anywhere. I have no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists.”
Lincoln invaded the Southern states for political reasons motivated by greed.
Due to a lack of space, here are some truths:
• Slaves were held in all states except Massachusetts.
• Slave states fought for the Union.
• The Union army invaded the South.
Indeed, racism is most prevalent in bastions of progressivism like New York, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia. Not Brunswick.
Now we are forced to decide whether to continue to live together, Black and White, peacefully, or do we create division where almost none exists?
If the statue is moved, can we assume we have reached perfection where our descendants will find nothing wrong in today’s actions?
Would those whose bravery stems from being part of a mob tearing down statues have had the courage of Columbus who sailed across an infinite sea to an unknown land?