The holiday season always presents a challenge for me. Should I buy a gift, or should I just give money? As an economist I usually opt for the latter. Who better to know what might bring you joy than you? If I go the “purchase” route, there is always the possibility that I will make a mistake — I thought your favorite color was melon — and you will have to go through the costly act of returning that which I “purchased.”

This is also the time of year that we are exposed to the “buy local” program. We are encouraged to make our purchases of the season from a business that is locally owned. Yet, in my opinion, this requires a judge’s ruling. Is shopping at a big box store, for example, buying local? A purist will say no, but don’t our fellow citizens employed there benefit when I shop there? Am I not supporting them? Or is ownership all that matters? Thus, my call for a judge’s ruling.

