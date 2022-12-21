The holiday season always presents a challenge for me. Should I buy a gift, or should I just give money? As an economist I usually opt for the latter. Who better to know what might bring you joy than you? If I go the “purchase” route, there is always the possibility that I will make a mistake — I thought your favorite color was melon — and you will have to go through the costly act of returning that which I “purchased.”
This is also the time of year that we are exposed to the “buy local” program. We are encouraged to make our purchases of the season from a business that is locally owned. Yet, in my opinion, this requires a judge’s ruling. Is shopping at a big box store, for example, buying local? A purist will say no, but don’t our fellow citizens employed there benefit when I shop there? Am I not supporting them? Or is ownership all that matters? Thus, my call for a judge’s ruling.
I decided to follow the “buy local” approach this season. This change was prompted by meeting entrepreneurs (students and community members) who have taken advantage of the programs at the College’s new Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship. The two initial offerings at Lucas are the one-day Idea Accelerator Boot Camp and the eight-week Acceler8.
Not being a big shopper, I don’t know as much as I should about locally owned retail establishments. Still, I want to support them. So, I asked around. Where should I go? Apparently, not everyone got the “buy local” memo. Some people told me that I should go to Jacksonville. Retailers there must surely have what I was trying find. St. Johns Town Center is amazing, and the Jacksonville market is big and diverse. Others advised me to go to Savannah. Broughton Street is a happening place. Retailers, while serving SCAD students year-round, have ended up with virtually everything. Finally, a few suggested Lenox Square in Atlanta.
See my problem? I want to support local entrepreneurs and, indirectly, the Lucas Center. Christmas is approaching. Crowds will certainly get worse. And my inner economist says, “give cash.” I decided to not give up. Local it had to be.
As I drove around town, I realized that the “buy local” program has taken many forms over my life. For example, I have never participated with a local consultant. Consultants always come from somewhere else. In fact, I think the value people attach to consultants is often directly related to the travel expenses paid to bring them in. Even I am guilty of being a consultant from somewhere else. “Buy local” even has biblical reference. Go to Luke 4:24 — “No one is a prophet in their own land.” Gosh, “buy local” is not just a program, it’s in the third book of the New Testament! This must be serious stuff.
So, the gauntlet is thrown. I can’t just give cash. It must be a local purchase. If I make a mistake (Are you sure you don’t like melon?), so be it. I’ll return it myself. Catching the flu from the Christmas crowds be darned. I can do this.
Here is how my “buy local” search ended. I had a feeling that a local entrepreneur who participated in the Lucas Center’s Acceler8 program had what I was looking for. Acceler8 focuses on operating concerns with growth and development goals and issues. I reached out and was greeted like a long-forgotten prophet! But there was a problem. They did not have what I was looking for. (I wondered if it was on a boat somewhere between Shanghai and Long Beach.) Not to worry, they referred me to an internet address that would be helpful. Service mattered more than a sale. No doubt, their entrepreneurial ‘why’ statement developed under the watchful eyes of Lucas Center mentors included quality service. The “why” is the first, and may be the most important, question an entrepreneur must clearly answer. This is so important it is a significant part of the initial boot camp program designed for those who only have a dream or a tickle of a dream.
Again and again, I am touched by a local entrepreneur. I will tell my colleagues at the Lucas Center that their programs are taking hold. Local it is! Merry Christmas.
Dr. Skip Mounts is Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia. He is a Professor of Economics and an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.