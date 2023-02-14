The atrocities that law enforcement officers witness on a daily basis can have a profound impact on their mental health. Officers are witnesses to the worst of humanity; disturbing images of women beaten by their husbands, dead children and bodies mutilated beyond recognition. These officers endure trials that no person should ever have to face, yet they continue to leave their homes and families, not knowing if they will return home alive or even return as the same person their loved ones once knew. Therefore, we must prioritize and invest in mental health resources for law enforcement to ensure that the individuals responsible for protecting our lives daily are in a stable and healthy mental state.

Tyre Nichols was beaten, battered and murdered by five law enforcement officers who took an oath to protect their community. Their job was to safeguard the citizens, not to take their lives. I have no sympathy for them, and neither should you — they killed a person who was going about their daily business in cold blood. He could have been you. The question, therefore, is not only whether these officers, and others like them, who commit such atrocities should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law but how we can further prevent such situations in the future.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…