In my last article for this column, I discussed systemic and institutional racism in organizational hiring and urged organizations to be wary of pitfalls such as quotas. As I stated in the last article, it’s no wonder why organizations may instinctually turn toward quotas when developing diversity and inclusion plans, but it’s a pitfall that could land an organization in muddy waters at best and the courtroom at worst.
If we shouldn’t set aside positions for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, what should we do? I committed to writing a part 2 that outlines some of the best practices in diversity, inclusion and equitable hiring. To that end, I spent some time examining resources and approaches to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
First, it’s important to recognize that hiring an individual from a certain demographic into a spot on your team does not a diversity plan make. Creating diversity on your team by using inclusive approaches is a method that is meant to build a group, not check off an individual’s box on an application. Viewing it in this way helps you avoid individual biases.
Next, don’t shy away from the idea that we all have biases and make judgments. It is part of our nature. That does not mean, however, we have to blindly accept these biases. Instead, talking about them within the organization and developing strategies to avoid hiring biases is a good first step. Likewise, discuss the ways in which diversity is a value within your organization and be sure this is explicitly included in job descriptions.
In terms of recruitment, ensuring that your post is getting out to a diverse pool of applicants may require that you evaluate your communication strategy and adjust as needed. For instance, advertising through social media or different professional organizations may help to broaden your reach.
As your organization reviews applications, you might consider building a search committee that includes both members of the department you are hiring for and external members who can help offer an outside perspective. Blind resume review is another way to avoid perpetuating bias. Remove names and dates of degrees before the committee considers the interview pool to avoid the implicit bias I outlined in the last article. Then, provide a rubric of key skills the committee can use to evaluate the qualifications of applicants.
Once a candidate is selected for interview, standardize the interview process and agenda to ensure equity. Focus on interview questions that are competency-based and focus on the outcomes necessary to be successful in the role.
Finally, once a candidate has been selected, evaluate your success. Take time to hear back from applicants about the process through survey or other methods and adjust your process based on feedback from those who experienced the hiring process.
Hiring is not a one and done process but an ongoing and evolutionary process that requires planning, evaluation, feedback and redesign. Try to avoid thinking of hiring as fixed, but rather use it to develop as an organization.