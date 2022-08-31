The new three R’s of School Days: Rancor. Rants. Retaliation. And forget the hickory stick. We’re not singing that tune anymore. In Clayton County alone, the school system reports that fights are up some 200% over the same period last year and we are only one month into the new school year. The district had already banned book bags and lockers because of an increase in weapons on school premises.

A report by the Atlanta newspapers revealed that during the last academic year, Clayton County school officials confiscated nearly 100 weapons, including — are you ready? — an AR-15 rifle. It is this environment in which beleaguered schoolteachers are trying to force-feed some education into their students while worrying about guns.

