Contemplating one’s blessings is a good way to bring in a new year — or better, a new day, if you can swing it.

Our “From the Murphy Center” column in The Brunswick News is into its sixth year. My Murphy Center colleagues — Drs. Heather Farley, Melissa Trussell, Roscoe Scarborough and Skip Mounts — and I are enormously grateful to Buff Leavy for granting us the column, Buddy Hughes for his patience with us, and the folks in Glynn and beyond who read us. Being part of the community through this wonderful space every Wednesday is a privilege and a ton of fun. We do not take it for granted.

