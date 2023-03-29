The kids aren’t alright. Our nation’s young people are suffering. America’s teens are experiencing profound sadness and hopelessness, seriously considering suicide and attempting suicide at unprecedented rates. Teen girls’ and LGBTQ+ students’ mental health is especially poor. Teens’ mental health declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was going downhill long before social distancing and virtual learning.

Most indicators of adolescent health and well-being deteriorated between 2011 to 2021, according to data from the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Condom usage, HIV testing, experiences of violence, mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors worsened significantly. In today’s column, I’ll just focus on poor mental health among teens.

More from this section

