Hard to believe now, but about six months ago, a continuing presidency for incumbent Donald Trump was looking almost as inevitable as death or income taxes. The controversial commander in chief had survived a special prosecutor’s review, an impeachment trial and perhaps more negative and biased news coverage than any U.S. President since Richard Nixon. And then along came a pandemic, tipping our economy into near free fall followed by a flood of racial justice marches, protests and civil unrest. And far from overnight, the “Anybody but Trump” movement slowly but surely started to coalesce, in late spring and into summer in the basement of a prominent Delaware home. Whether or not he will be elected our next president, of course, remains to be seen, but unified if only in their opposition to a second term for President Donald J. Trump, the National Democratic Convention virtually convenes this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Under normal circumstances, Milwaukee wasn’t going to really be large enough to play the host city. Delegates were going to be staying as far away as Chicago, a 1-2 hour commute in good traffic, but Milwaukee is about to experience perhaps its greatest moments of visibility since the end of the TV series Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley — or a bit further back the days of prominence for Schlitz Beer or the departure of the Milwaukee Braves for warmer climes in Atlanta, Georgia.
As they did four years ago, network television will devote only an hour most nights to primetime coverage of the DNC roadshow (10-11 p.m.). Thursday evening will feature the acceptance speech of the nominee, former Vice-President Joe Biden, without the benefit of boisterous crowd reaction, or the usual balloon drops, and pomp and circumstance so associated with the nominating conventions since the Reagan administration brought “showbiz” to the rather previously boring affairs.
Typically, presidential nominating conventions, occurring just once every four years are a combination family reunion and fire up the troops rally for the party faithful, for each of the national parties, Democratic and Republican. Most typically slight deference is given to the party of the incumbent president, allowing them to choose whether to have their convention go first or last. Trump and the GOP chose the closing spot. Both conventions typically precede Labor Day weekend, the traditional sprint start for the final fall, and the general election contest. But very little has remained typical during most of 2020 or this election year.
It is still early in the fall campaign, yet with good reason this president should be concerned about multiple typically safe GOP safe havens looking a bit purple, if not even tilting a slight shade of blue. And while Biden’s lead may appear at some levels insurmountable, it remains miles wide and inches deep. Major gaffes during the potential but still unsettled debates or an extremely underwhelming nomination acceptance speech might continue to give the former veep clear title to leading on the gaffe express. Biden’s selection of his running mate, California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is both safe and historic.
Most polling would place Biden/Harris with a high single or low double-digit lead in the race for the presidency at this point. The convention and days ahead should push that lead to perhaps its highest point, with typical conventions and their unchallenged visibility creating a 2-3 percentage point bump. That is not unusual. At this point four years ago, heading into the Democratic National Convention, former senator Hillary Clinton convincingly led Trump 51 to 37 percent. But a major factor is significantly different in that and many prior contests at this point, the percentage of undecided voters was in the high teens, and in many samples nearly 20 percent. Most major polls and battleground state samplings put the undecided vote in low single digits.
As Team Blue tries to present its Rainbow Coalition in the days and week ahead, it will need to remember that whether or not America still retains a silent majority...many voters remain unready for a hard leftward tilt towards universal health care, free government everything or the defunding of local police departments, being espoused by many within this party.
Leaving a bit of center view on the table remains critical for Biden with independent voters, who may despise Trump’s demeanor and manner, but who support some of his policies. The challenge of this balancing act is how to do some things visibly and above the line while also encouraging others who question that anyone in the Democratic Party remains better than four more years of the present one.