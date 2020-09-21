Americans got a tantalizing reminder this past week of the booming economy we enjoyed as recently as last year — and, perhaps, a moment of redemption for a policy panned by critics.
Income in 2019 hit a record high, and poverty a record low, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. The agency found median household income rose a whopping 6.8% in just one year, hitting $68,703. What’s more, the poverty rate fell to 10.5%, a new low.
The run-up to 2019 has been not only swift but sudden. As recently as 2017, median household income was still 1% lower than it had been in 1999, the previous peak when the data are adjusted for inflation. Americans finally made up that ground, and then some.
What changed since 2017? Maybe we should look at what changed at the end of that year.
On Dec. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Since then, much has been written about what changed in the tax code for individuals and corporations. Critics point to the likes of stock buybacks by large corporations as evidence the benefits weren’t accruing to most Americans.
But a key selling point of the law was that low- and middle-income Americans would benefit not only, or even mostly, from lower tax rates and higher standard deductions. Rather, the idea was that entrepreneurs would create companies, companies would create jobs, and a lively labor market would drive wages higher.
While two years of data don’t render a final verdict, so far jobs and wages are going strong.
As promised, a bounty of new jobs was created. One measure, job openings, soared in 2018 vs. 2017: The increase of nearly 1 million was 25% larger than the previous largest increase this century, and openings remained strong in 2019. That kind of demand for workers drives wages higher.
Incredibly, job openings have rebounded sharply since plunging when the pandemic first took hold. July’s 6.62 million openings far exceeded anything we saw prior to 2018. That’s a good dose of optimism for idled workers still hoping for a “V-shaped recovery.”
It’s not just that the top-line income and poverty figures improved. There’s a subtle but important story deeper within the data: Significant numbers of Americans are moving up the income scale.
The movement has been swiftest at each end of the spectrum. The share of Americans earning less than $25,000 fell by about 11% — again, in just two years. At the same time, the share of Americans earning more than $100,000 rose by almost 13%. It’s doubtful many people moved immediately from such a low income to such a high one. More likely, people are climbing at all rungs of the income ladder, defying claims that income mobility is dead in America.
Any way you slice the data, income gains accelerated after 2017. And all types of households benefited.
Median income rose by 8.8% for white, non-Hispanic households between 2017 and 2019; by 9% for black households; 11.8% for Hispanic households; and 12.3% for Asian households.
Similarly, the poverty rate in 2019 alone fell by 2 percentage points for African Americans and by 1.9 points for Hispanics, the second year in a row each group’s poverty rate hit a new low. The poverty rate for Asians also hit a new low, and the white, non-Hispanic rate statistically tied its record lows from 1973 and 2000.
Disparities remain, but they also continue to shrink. For example: The share of blacks in poverty was 1.8 times greater than their share of the population, but that ratio has fallen steadily, if slowly, since 1959, when it was 3.2.
Those who want to re-impose higher tax rates for companies and “the rich” should be asked to explain why their plans to tax and spend would help more Americans than this surge in jobs and wages. Would more Americans prefer to pin their hopes on a notion of “fairness,” or to have better jobs and better pay?
I’d bet on the latter.