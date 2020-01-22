What would you do with 20 minutes of free time — stream an episode of a TV sitcom, work on a crossword puzzle, play a game, go for a run, just sit and do nothing?
There are a lot of ways people can fill up 20 minutes, and we won’t judge how you would spend that time. We do submit to you, though, that you could spend those 20 minutes helping a child reach their full potential.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, the first Georgia affiliate of the national nonprofit group The Children’s Reading Foundation, launched its efforts locally with its “Read together 20 minutes every day” initiative on Monday during the local festivities honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
The goal of the organization is to promote early childhood literacy through its “Read together 20 minutes every day” slogan and its Ready for Kindergarten program. We have used this space frequently to write about children’s literacy and how important it is to get students reading on their grade level by third grade. Students who are not reading at their respective grade level by the time they reach the third grade are more likely to drop out of school.
But it goes beyond that. Some children aren’t ready for their first day of school when they start kindergarten and have to catch up. This scenario hurts all the students in a class. Students who are more advanced might get bored if a teacher has to focus more on helping other students catch up. Meanwhile, the students who need to catch up find themselves fighting an uphill battle from the beginning.
Kristin Norell, CEO of the national nonprofit, spelled out just how important it is for kids to start school ready to learn at the kindergarten level.
“Research shows that children who start kindergarten with the skills of a 5 year old with typical development are well on the way to a successful and satisfying education,” Nowell said.
One simple and easy way to help a young son, daughter, grandson, grandchild, cousin or family friend is to read with them. And while 20 minutes may not seem like much, Linda Muir, president and CEO of the Children's Reading Foundation of Georgia, said reading 20 minutes a day with a child "promotes healthy brain development, it strengthens bonds and nurtures language, it nurtures literacy and other school readiness skills."
We are proud to help the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia in this initiative. Children deserve to have the necessary skills to thrive in school. Developing an affinity for reading will help them do just that.
So we encourage anyone who has a young child in their lives to find 20 minutes a day to read with them. In the same amount of time you could spend watching TV, you can help a child have a better future.