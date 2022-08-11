A runoff election will take place in Oklahoma Aug. 23, which will decide who the Republican candidate will be to run for the Senate seat held by James Inhofe since 1994. Thirteen candidates ran in the primary. But no one got 50% of the vote, hence the Aug. 23 runoff.

Leading the field is Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and received 43.6% of the vote in the primary. Running second was T.W. Shannon, who got 17.5% of the vote, and who will face off with Mullin Aug. 23. A poll one week ago in Oklahoma City by News 9/News on 6 showed Mullin at 57.1% and Shannon at 32.4%. Shannon still lags significantly, but since the primary, he has picked up support disproportionately greater than Mullin. It is clearly a challenge for Shannon to close this gap by Aug. 23, but it’s not impossible, which is the point of this column.

More from this section

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to defer a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development after dozens of residents from the Riverside neighborhood and Marshview condo complex showed up to Wednesday’s meeting.

Camden mill site under new ownership

Camden mill site under new ownership

Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.