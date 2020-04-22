The pandemic is slamming our local economy. I’m still bullish, though.
Before explaining why, let’s clear up a matter.
Rhetorical slogans such as “What’s more important, people or the economy?” or “Should we save lives or the stock market?” are common these days.
Such slogans grossly misrepresent the situation we’re in.
An economy is not some entity that exists and operates separately and distinctly from people. An economy is people.
People work and produce in order to live. That’s what an economy is all about.
Our local economy is the people who work to support themselves and their families. It’s local entrepreneurs who run businesses to support themselves and their families. It’s all the people who have been laid off, some of whom now make up the long lines outside of Manna House.
That’s our local economy.
For many people, even a short spell of unemployment means sacrificing some basic goods and services, such as health care. An extended spell means poverty, and for some, homelessness.
So the charge, “What’s more important, people or the economy?” correctly translates to “what’s more important, people or people?”
Our dilemma is not health or economy, one or the other. Our dilemma is how to navigate through the pandemic in a way that harms people the least. And we have no maps.
Glynn’s leading industry is hospitality and tourism. The industry generates many millions in wages and income here. It employs – or used to employ – 22 percent of the county’s labor force.
Retail trade is Glynn’s third largest industry by employment. Before the pandemic, retail employed 13 percent of Glynn’s labor force. No small portion of retail trade in Glynn is directly tied to tourism.
Tourism and related retail also generate a large chunk of county government revenues.
The pandemic is crushing hospitality and tourism. Which means it’s slamming our local economy harder than most local economies.
The reason to remain bullish on our local economy?
We survived the Great Recession.
The Great Recession was the worst recession since the Great Depression. It ran from December 2007 through June 2009 for the nation as a whole.
That recession was much worse in Glynn than it was nationally. The Great Recession in Glynn didn’t end in mid-2009. It ended in late 2014.
While the nation’s unemployment rate hit 10 percent in a single month during the Great Recession, Glynn’s unemployment rate waffled in the 10 percent and above range for more than two years.
Of 381 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in the country, only nine had larger decreases in real GDP than the Brunswick MSA during the Great Recession.
Yet Glynn recovered from that grim 8-year recession in magnificent fashion.
Since 2015, new businesses have popped up all over the county. Many businesses, including hotels, have renovated. The changes on Jekyll are spectacular. And the resurgence of downtown Brunswick had begun.
Most pronounced is a new entrepreneurial spirit here. Glynn has attracted many new entrepreneurs and grown some of its own.
The hit we’re taking from the pandemic is severe. The after-effects will be with us for a while. But we bounced back from our Great Recession stronger than we were before it. And that was without the foundation we have now.
This place knows how to recover from a storm. It will recover from this one.