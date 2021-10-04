It’s a sign of our times that when you start talking about what the state government ought to do with the billions of extra dollars at its disposal, someone’s bound to ask: Which billions?
A telling anecdote: I recently spoke with someone who’d inquired with state officials about their plans for a segment of the $4.7 billion coming our way from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed in March. That would have to wait, came the reply. Why? Because the state is still trying to figure out what to do with the billions in CARES Act money designated for Georgia last year.
Why American taxpayers should cough up trillions more for the infrastructure spending — the real kind and the phony kind — Congress has been debating, when Congress already has allocated billions more per state than can be reasonably spent, is only a mystery if you think of it logically and not politically.
Yet as state officials anxiously look for larger shovels with which to dole out the billions and billions and billions from federal taxpayers, lo and behold, there are still other billions with which they must contend.
The multiplier effect of taxpayer spending on the real economy may be debated, but the effect on state coffers is clear. The residue of other billions in federal taxpayer dollars also coursing through our economy — in the form of stimulus checks, advance child tax credits, Paycheck Protection Program loans, and the like — has shown up in the form of higher state tax revenues.
How much? Well, what’s that word we’ve been using? Oh, yeah: billions.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, revenues so exceeded expectations that the state finds itself in a rare if not unprecedented situation. It has maxed out its rainy-day fund at almost $4.29 billion (the statutory cap is 15% of the previous year’s net revenues).
And that’s not all.
Even after filling up the reserve fund, the state has more than $2.18 billion with nowhere to go.
By now, I hope state officials are having a reaction not unlike that on the third day of binge-eating Halloween candy. The sugar high doesn’t feel good anymore, your pants don’t fit quite as well anymore, and you’re fairly certain the problem is not that you have too little candy.
Tossing the excess into the trash can doesn’t work as well, however, when we are talking about money rather than candy. But there are other ways to deal with this.
Unlike the federal money, which came with many strings attached, the state money doesn’t have to be spent a certain way.
It could be returned to taxpayers. Heck, even California did this once it realized it had more money than it knew how to waste.
It could be used to pay down debt. For example, Georgia’s Teacher Retirement System is in better shape than most of its peers around the country. But it isn’t in the position it ought to be in, after a years-long bull market. There also are unfunded liabilities for other retiree benefits, such as healthcare. Shoring up either system would reduce what future taxpayers have to contribute.
It could be used to avoid future debt. Each year, the state borrows more than a billion — there’s that word again — to fund construction and other capital projects. Even a slimmed-down bond package would reduce the burden on future taxpayers.
It perhaps could even be used for a one-time, moonshot type of investment. It’s not clear what that would be, and it would have to be a heckuva stroke of inspired genius to qualify, but I suppose it’s possible such an idea exists. (Hint: If your first thought is That Thing I Already Wanted, it’s probably not the right idea.)
After that, the likely return on investment shrinks very far, very fast.
Taxpayers will have to repay all of this money someday, somehow. The best way to use the money today is to offset in part that enormous IOU.