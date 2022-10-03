Rahm Emanuel is known by many for something he said during a terrible time: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” But the second part of that quote makes it apply equally to good times: “It’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
You may not think of the present — beset by Russia’s war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, shuddering stock markets and the fresh disaster of a hurricane — as a good time. But then, you probably aren’t counting the money rolling into the state treasury.
Late last month, state officials revealed that for the year that ended June 30, Georgia enjoyed a surplus of almost $6.6 billion. For context, that number compares to an annual budget of about $30 billion, and comes after the rainy day fund was again maxed out to the legal limit.
Because most households in Georgia don’t have an extra $6.6 billion sitting around, and because this is an election year, there is lots of talk about returning much of the money to taxpayers. Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have proposed refunds.
Their impulse to send the money back to taxpayers, even if motivated by political calculations, is the right one. But how that’s done is important.
Earlier this year, legislators passed the most ambitious income-tax reform in state history. They reduced six brackets to one, reduced the rate paid by most residents on most of their money from 5.75% to an eventual 4.99%, and reduced the amount of income subject to the tax.
It is the kind of reform Georgians need to remain competitive with our neighbors. It is pro-work, pro-savings, pro-investment — in short, pro-growth.
But the changes don’t take place at once. Although lawmakers passed this legislation in 2022, it does not begin to take effect until 2024.
That might be OK if the state didn’t have plenty of money in the bank. But it does. At a minimum, legislators could amend the law to begin in 2023 — if not retroactively to 2022.
The reforms set to take effect in 2024 are expected to reduce state revenues by about $1 billion per year. So, with $6.6 billion in the bank, the state has more than enough to make up the difference sooner than later.
But that’s not all. The reforms only begin to take effect in 2024. Some changes, including larger income exemptions for families and lower rates, are phased in after that.
Ordinarily, that would be prudent policymaking. Cutting revenues gradually will avoid shocks to the system. That’s the difference between tax policy in North Carolina, which has steadily implemented ever-lower rates for years now, and in Kansas, which cut too far too fast and had to reverse course.
North Carolina has employed a series of revenue “triggers.” When it reaches a certain threshold, excess revenues go toward tax relief. That has allowed it to reduce its top rate from being higher than ours to being lower than ours, with more cuts planned.
However, the Georgia reform’s triggers were created at a time when revenues are artificially inflated — witness the $6.6 billion surplus. The problem is revenues could fall by 10% or more and still remain both higher than in previous years and higher than the amount appropriated. The state would have plenty of money, but it might not be able to meet those triggers.
So it would behoove lawmakers to alter the triggers, ensuring they act more as a kind of stop-loss policy to prevent the bottom from falling out rather than as a growth-stopping policy that puts a lid on reform.
The reforms that legislators passed, and Kemp signed, represent the right direction for Georgia. We just need to move toward that direction faster.
It would be a shame to let this opportunity go to waste, and pass up the chance to do something we didn’t think we could do.