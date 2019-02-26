"I will work this week to assemble a bi-partisan advisory group to examine the need for this law (Legislative Leave) and make recommendations for any changes. We will ask the group to take a look at practices in other states with part-time legislatures. This group will consist of legislators, judges (active and retired), prosecutors, members of the legal community and citizens," said Georgia House Speaker David Ralston from the well of the State House, in a brief address to the Georgia General Assembly on Monday.
Surprisingly for many, the real criminal justice system isn't an episode of 'Law and Order,' the system doesn’t move rapidly from crime to arrest, trial and then verdict in 60 minutes. Remember the Brian Nichols case in Fulton County? Awaiting his own trial, Nichols broke free from his jailer, took his weapon, shot and killed the judge and bailiff, then went on a shooting spree and chase across two counties. This case was not exactly a low priority for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Nichols was arrested several days after the shootings. Time to trial — 3 years, 8 months.
Much has recently been made in the Atlanta media market, of the use of legislative leave for continuing court cases or re-scheduling court appearances for clients of House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston, a sole practitioner and ‘country lawyer’ for 39 years, as well as House Speaker for nearing a decade, runs a general law practice out of his offices in Blue Ridge.
During the past two years, 21 clients, represented by Ralston, had their court appearances continued, delayed or re-scheduled 57 times. During roughly the same period of time, Ralston disposed of and completed 23 other cases. As is often the case with investigative reporting containing a blend of editorial sentiment, the news reports did not include any reference to the criminal or other cases which Ralston took fully through the courts, nor acknowledge that several of the 57 continuances were actually requested by court clerks, as well as the judge or prosecutor's offices, and not Ralston.
"I fully appreciate the situation that lawyers who live outside the commuting area run into at the General Assembly. I know David Ralston. I know he's an honorable person, and I know, as soon as possible, he's going to dispose of those cases," Governor Nathan Deal said.
Deal was joined by former Democratic Governor Roy Barnes, another lawyer and former member of the State House and Senate, who defended Ralston and other legislators making use of the Legislative Leave Act, for the purpose of re-scheduling court appearances.
Other longtime, legal veterans of the judicial circuit where Ralston represents the majority of his clients, point out that particularly in criminal cases, the judge and prosecutors prioritize the trials of defendants in custody and awaiting trial in a county jail. The courts move those in custody to the front of the line, while the court dates of those on bail/bond slip forward along the calendar. The typical wait for a case to come to trial in this still fast-growing region can be 3-4 years.
Two of the more controversial cases and clients represented by Ralston have actually had court dates set, during November of 2018 after a meeting by Ralston with the court and prosecutor's offices, for trial dates in May and June 2019, after the completion of the current legislative session. Surprisingly also not mentioned in the recent hostile coverage.
Speaker David Ralston is not perfect, and as I have often said in this space, we should not seek perfection in our leaders. But he is a good man, and a man of integrity. I've known every Georgia House Speaker since Tom Murphy, and in many ways this man stands head and shoulders above the rest. He also has a solid track record on issues impacting victims of violent crime, including expanded funding and GBI Crime Lab personnel to deal with the long back-log of rape kits and earlier acts aimed at sexual predators. Examining his complete record, including years in the State Senate, State House and as Speaker, demonstrate a career of servant leadership and public service.
