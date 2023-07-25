The Southern Poverty Law Center just released a report claiming there are 1,225 hate and anti-government groups in America. These groups cause “fear and pain (in) Black, brown, and LGBTQ communities.”

The SPLC lists such groups on its “hate map.”

Tags

More from this section

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

Recommended for you