I recall a BellSouth officers conference years ago where we spent several days wrestling with the problems we were facing in the marketplace. At one point, one of my colleagues said with exasperation, “This is a tough business!” to which our CEO John Clendenin shot back, “Name me one that isn’t!”

I thought about that when I realized that next week is National Newspaper Week. The newspaper business is indeed a tough business these days. According to a study by the University of North Carolina, some 1,800 papers have ceased operations since 2004. That’s roughly one in five of the country’s local papers.

