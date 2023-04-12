As I watched the surreal events this past week concerning the first-ever criminal indictment of a former president of the United States, I thought of a passage in the Old Testament, Hosea 8:7: “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” Donald Trump, who has sown a lot of wind, is reaping the whirlwind of potentially damaging investigations from a number of sources, including Fulton County. Should he survive them — and I would never bet against the man, even though I am not a fan — it will be the Democrats who will be dealing with the whirlwind. Republicans will see to that. Which brings me to another familiar passage from the Old Testament: Deuteronomy 32:35: “Vengeance is Mine and retribution. In due time their foot will slip.” ...

My column on the unsuccessful efforts of private school advocates to get another voucher scheme through the legislature this year (“It’s not public schools that are failing, it is society”), brought the expected reaction from proponents defending the use of tax credits to send kids to private schools (and a lot of “thank-yous” from public school advocates.) Interestingly, proponents made no mention of the fact that it is society — of which they are a member — that is failing. Not the schools. If the legislature will open up the books and let us see who is taking advantage of this scheme, I am willing to have another conversation. But they won’t because it is mostly families that could already send their kids to private schools without a tax break. ...

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.