Fourteenth-century Italian writer Dante Alighieri in his “Divine Comedy” describes hell as a place for those who have perverted “their human intellect to fraud or malice against their fellowmen.” He could have been describing Alex Jones and his Infowars followers.

For the past decade, this incorrigible blowhard has claimed the massacre in which 20 children and six adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was staged by actors and the media and that the shooting was merely a ploy to push gun control measures. Now, he admits the shooting was “100% real” and that it was wrong to call it a hoax. A Texas jury has ordered Jones to pay the parents of one of the victims more than $4 million. And this is just the beginning. More suits to come before he hopefully ends up where he belongs for all eternity.

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.