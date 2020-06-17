Journalists and commentators often mention the economic inequality of black Americans, but rarely do they provide specific facts. So here are some basic facts on the economic status of black Americans.
First, income. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that median income for black households in the U.S. in 2018 was $41,361. Median income for white households in the U.S. in 2018 was $66,943.
Next, the distribution of income. In 2018, 57 percent of black households had incomes less than $50,000, 36 percent had incomes between $50,000 and $150,000, and 7 percent had incomes greater than $150,000.
That compares to 38 percent of white households with incomes less than $50,000, 46 percent with incomes between $50,000 and $150,000, and 16 percent with incomes greater than $150,000.
Wealth? The Federal Reserve System estimates that the median net worth of black Americans in 2016 was $17,600. The median net worth of white Americans was $171,000.
Finally, poverty. According to the Census Bureau, the poverty rate for black Americans in 2018 was 21 percent. The poverty rate for white Americans was 10 percent.
Why the differences?
One explanation is racial discrimination. But the matter is not so simple.
The median income for Asians in the U.S. in 2018 was $87,194. Should we conclude from that figure that Asians benefit from racial discrimination against both whites and blacks in the U.S.?
A household’s income depends on many factors: the number of income earners in the household, their age, education, position, experience, location — to name but a few.
Economists are convinced that racial discrimination explains some of the difference between black and white incomes. But how much, and what are the sources of the discrimination? Is there wage discrimination? Are black Americans steered away from higher paying fields? Is there a glass ceiling?
Or does the most significant discrimination occur apart from the labor market, perhaps, in education?
The difference in wealth is staggering, so questions abound. Is the wealth difference largely a legacy of slavery and Jim Crow? Of discriminatory lending and housing practices of the past? Of discriminatory lending and housing practices today? All those? Something else?
Those are important questions. Answering them competently is anything but easy.
Another aspect of the economic status of black Americans is the change in black income, wealth and poverty.
Census Bureau data show that, from 1967-2018, the inflation-adjusted median income for black households increased by 45 percent. Over the same years, the inflation-adjusted median income for white households increased by 37 percent.
A key reason for the increase in black incomes is education. In 1967, of blacks aged 25 or older, 30 percent had completed high school and 4 percent had completed college. By 2019, the comparable figures were 88 percent and 26 percent.
Education has also increased for whites, which explains much of why the income gap between black and white Americans persists. Of whites aged 25 or older in 1967, 53 percent had completed high school and 10 percent had completed college. By 2019, the figures were 91 percent and 36 percent.
In 1967, 77 percent of black households had annual incomes, expressed in 2018 dollars, of less than $50,000, 22 percent had incomes between $50,000 and $150,000, and 1 percent had incomes greater than $150,000. That’s well below the figures for 2018 listed earlier.
As for poverty, from 1967 to 2018, the poverty rate for black Americans fell from 39 percent to, again, 21 percent, while the poverty rate for white Americans fell from 11 percent to 10 percent.
So there you go, some basic facts. We’ll explore the issue of economic inequality further in future columns.