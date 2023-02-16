Per CNN and other media outlets, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ran his first campaign for Congress in 2012, he expressed support for “privatizing” Social Security.

They predict, with little surprise, that this should provide red meat for attacks from former President Donald Trump and from Democrats, should DeSantis announce a presidential run. If indeed this is the case, it adds credence to Nikki Haley’s slogan for her new campaign that we need a new generation of leaders.

