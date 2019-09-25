This week, I get to write about an area in which all my worlds collide — a pervasive theme in my teaching, in my research, in my family life, church life and broader community involvement. That theme is that connections with other people matter.
For the past few weeks, my church has been focusing on the importance of connecting with and doing life together with small groups of close friends.
During this past Sunday’s sermon, I kept thinking about the words of our Dean Skip Mounts, who, nearly every month when I submit what I have written for this column, replies with something like “There’s that social capital again!”
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) defines social capital as “the links, shared values and understandings in society that enable individuals and groups to trust each other and so, work together.”
As Dr. Mounts points out, social capital is key in almost every piece I write. This is because social capital is a necessary component of any story of community or economic development.
For example, anyone who follows this column knows I regularly write about the experiences of single moms. Social capital is an absolutely essential part of a parent’s success, especially if that parent is single.
Postelnicu and Hermes write that there are two primary facets of social capital — informal risk insurance and information advantages.
The risk insurance of social capital is a prerequisite for a single mother who wants to participate in the labor market.
I recently learned that a child in daycare can be expected to get sick around 14 times per year. For many parents, it would be impossible to keep a job if they had to be out of work more than once every month to care for their child. And for a worker paid hourly, every hour out with a sick child is an hour of lost wages at a time when medical bills are likely stacking up. Social capital is what allows a single mother to make a phone call and have a friend agree to keep her sick child while she goes to work.
As a single mother myself, I lean heavily on the risk insurance of social capital.
I also benefit daily from the information advantages of social capital. I am sure even parents who are not single can relate here. Babies do not come with instructions, and I find myself constantly in need of advice from others in my social network.
This is just one single mom’s story of the value of social capital. The story continues if you chat with entrepreneurs, developers, CEO’s, nonprofit managers, public servants, etc. We all need each other, and not just for our psychological, social, or spiritual benefit.
A 2008 article in the Journal of Socio-Economics found that in terms of happiness, having a good friend is equivalent to $150,000 per year, and in 2018, a study using data from 45 European countries found that one standard deviation increase in the ability to trust others is worth 7,913 Euros in income per year for an individual.
Social capital is as important as any other sort of capital as the oil in any economic machine.