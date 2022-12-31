As the flames of judgment touched at the edges of Sodom and Gomorrah, two cities steeped in corruption and depravity, the almighty God looked upon them with disdain. Their wickedness had reached a point of no return, and so he decided to unleash his fiery wrath upon them, reducing them to ash in an instant. These cities have long been used as a cautionary tale, a warning of the dangers of sin and the consequences that come with it. And now, as we reflect on the troubled times we find ourselves in, it seems that our own nation, America, is teetering on the brink of a similar fate. Our own sins and shortcomings are threatening to tear us apart from within, bringing us closer and closer to our own day of reckoning.

As our nation stands on the precipice of ruin, it becomes increasingly apparent that our downfall has been brought about by our own excesses. No longer do we face the struggles of disease, hunger or poverty — rather, we have become so comfortable and secure that we have turned inward, tearing one another apart over petty squabbles and trivial matters. In a world where we have everything we could possibly want, we have lost sight of what truly matters, and as a result, we are tearing ourselves apart. It is a tragic irony that in our quest for perfection, we have doomed ourselves to destruction.

