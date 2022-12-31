As the flames of judgment touched at the edges of Sodom and Gomorrah, two cities steeped in corruption and depravity, the almighty God looked upon them with disdain. Their wickedness had reached a point of no return, and so he decided to unleash his fiery wrath upon them, reducing them to ash in an instant. These cities have long been used as a cautionary tale, a warning of the dangers of sin and the consequences that come with it. And now, as we reflect on the troubled times we find ourselves in, it seems that our own nation, America, is teetering on the brink of a similar fate. Our own sins and shortcomings are threatening to tear us apart from within, bringing us closer and closer to our own day of reckoning.
As our nation stands on the precipice of ruin, it becomes increasingly apparent that our downfall has been brought about by our own excesses. No longer do we face the struggles of disease, hunger or poverty — rather, we have become so comfortable and secure that we have turned inward, tearing one another apart over petty squabbles and trivial matters. In a world where we have everything we could possibly want, we have lost sight of what truly matters, and as a result, we are tearing ourselves apart. It is a tragic irony that in our quest for perfection, we have doomed ourselves to destruction.
It seems that in America, much of the strife and conflict that we see today stems from a select few groups and individuals who are pushing their own agendas, often at the expense of others. Without the influence of these radicals, such as the transgender movement, radical feminists, corruptible politicians and criminals, it seems that the majority of Americans would be able to live peaceful, comfortable lives, surrounded by the fruits of our nation’s ingenuity and abundance. We have access to the latest technologies, a variety of cheap and sustainable sources of food and water, and a robust labor market that allows us to build, repair and live healthy lives.
Of course, not every American is so blessed with comforts, but every American is blessed with opportunity. So, why then would the Biden administration secretly enlist a transgender individual with a history of theft to develop policies that could potentially brainwash children? Why would school officials, who make exorbitant salaries, push our children toward the brink of criminality? And why would big tech companies, who already have billions of dollars in profits and an immense amount of power, continue to steal our data and share it with the Chinese government, or censor the views of innocent Americans? It’s easy to state that this behavior is merely indicative of a desire for power and wealth, but perhaps it goes deeper than that. Perhaps it’s a desperate need to shape the world according to one’s own design, not as a result of a wanting for power but a result of necessity that formed from the lack of plights these wicked people endure.
The root of the problem is not necessarily that people on different sides of the ideological spectrum fundamentally disagree on issues. Most people in the United States, regardless of their political beliefs, care about the well-being and safety of their families and their country. The issue is that we have become a society that only allows for black and white thinking, where individuals are judged based on one action or statement and labeled as extreme or bigoted. As a consequence, no one can safely have a productive conversation or publicly state their views without being labeled as extreme by one group of people. This is why we are divided; we are quick to label someone based on a single action or statement, without considering the context or the person’s overall character. We have lost faith in the ability to judge others fairly and to see the nuances and complexities of any situation.
Imagine there are two doors in front of you, one labeled “tolerance” and the other labeled “intolerance.” You are asked to choose which door to go through, based on which one you believe you embody. How many people could honestly go through the door of “tolerance”? Nobody; it is likely that no one could honestly choose the door of tolerance, as everyone has some degree of prejudice. So, why is it then that when we see an instance of intolerant behavior we are so quick to judge a person when we are no better? If we can separate our views from the labels we place on others and have respectful conversations with those who disagree with us, we can work toward a more united and less divided society.
I implore you to gather with those you hold dear. May the love you share with your friends and family be rooted in mutual respect and appreciation, rather than shared ideologies. These moments of togetherness will soon be few and far between. You may huddle by the fireplace, offer up prayers and cling to hope, but ultimately, America will meet its demise — not by divine fire but by the unrest of its own citizens, desperate to protect all that we hold dear in a misguided, unnecessary and futile effort to save the nation.
If we hope to save our nation, we don’t need a leader to protect us. We simply need people in power to stay quiet about what America truly needs. Jumping from one ideological leader to the next will not save us. What we need is for individuals to be able to live their lives freely, without interference from those in power. Only then can America be born anew and thrive.
Armstrong Williams is a conservative columnist and nationally syndicated radio host.