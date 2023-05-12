This weekend will be a busy one in the Golden Isles as are most weekends this time of year. There are plenty of family friendly activities for people to enjoy.
It will also present a chance to honor the men and women who bravely fought to preserve our freedom.
Honor Flight is a program that takes veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War on a trip to Washington, D.C. This year’s flight is slated to take off from Brunswick Golden Isles Airport on Saturday morning and return Saturday night.
While in Washington, the veterans will visit the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery (including the famous Changing of the Guard Ceremony) and the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy memorials as time permits.
The flight is free for veterans. They will be accompanied by guardians who are paired with veterans to help them throughout the trip.
Honor Flight is an incredible program that creates a memorable occasion for everyone who goes whether a veteran or a guardian. What happens when the plane lands back in Brunswick makes it an extra special day.
When the plane returns, it usually does so to a grand welcome from the community. Hundreds of people turn out to greet the veterans with plenty of red, white and blue standing out in the crowd. It is an awe-inspiring experience.
We are grateful to those who help welcome back the veterans, and we hope there will be an even bigger crowd on Saturday night when this year’s group returns from its day in D.C. We as a country owe a great debt to the men and women who have fought to preserve our way of life.
In World War II, we fought against Adolf Hitler and his diabolical Nazi regime that wanted to rip away freedom from the rest of the world. We did that while simultaneously battling the expansionist desires of Japan in the Pacific. In Korea, we fought against the spread of Communism, a doctrine that dictators wield with an iron fist.
Soldiers returning from those wars were celebrated when they returned home around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.
It was different for those returning from Vietnam. Many of the soldiers got the cold shoulder from a nation divided by the ongoing conflict.
Now is our chance to let those who served in Vietnam know that their sacrifice was appreciated. On Saturday, we can give them a proper reception, along with their fellow WWII and Korean veterans.