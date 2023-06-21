I have always allowed students to use electronic devices in my classes with two rules. For those who needed a distraction-free environment, no electronic devices were allowed on the front row of the classroom, and for everyone else, just don’t be annoying. But following the advice of some of my wiser colleagues, I tried something new in my face-to-face classes last semester: I banned the use of cell phones during class.
My goal was to increase student engagement in class discussion and improve student retention of material. I will tell you how it went at the end of this article, but first, some data on the topic.
Last week, on an episode of the NPR radio show On Point, host Meghna Chakrabarti and her guests discussed a new Florida law allowing K-12 teachers to ban smartphones in their classrooms. The show’s interviewees cited peer-reviewed studies that showed students who text during class take significantly fewer notes, remember less of the material presented in class and score lower on tests. Interestingly, they discuss research that finds the effects of smartphone use in class are greater on long-term memory than on short-term memory. Students who are texting may be able to answer questions at the end of the class but are likely to have forgotten the material before an exam.
These results make banning smartphones from classrooms seem like a no-brainer for students’ academic success.
As many callers into the show pointed out, however, this is a much more complicated issue. A 2023 meta analysis of 20 studies on smartphone use in education found overwhelming evidence that intentional use of smartphones by instructors in class can have very positive effects on learning outcomes.
One of the identified effective uses of smartphones in class — gamification of learning — is used widely on College of Coastal Georgia’s campus with great reviews from both professors and students. Students use their phones in class to answer questions in real time, keeping them engaged in learning throughout class time. In my principles of microeconomics classes, students use a smartphone app to participate in simulated markets and other life-like scenarios that demonstrate theories we have or will discuss. Feedback from students on these sorts of exercises is almost always positive, and they report that the games improve their retention of course material and understanding of real-world applications.
As with most things in life and education, I think the keys to effectively managing the relationship between classrooms and smartphones are intentionality and balance. The studies mentioned above indicate that there is a sweet spot of integrating into lesson planning the creativity of smartphone apps and the power of a web full of information at students’ fingertips while curbing unrelated texting or scrolling social media.
My sense is this balance may be easier to achieve in a K12 classroom than in college. On Point interviewees talked about the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) effect experienced by children when their phones are within their sight and discussed the merits of physically removing phones except during times when the teacher has planned to integrate the technology into their teaching. This is simpler to navigate with children than with adult learners. College students often have families, jobs and other responsibilities that they may legitimately prioritize over my class, and for them, FOMO may be very valid anxiety over missing an important message.
I asked my students not to use their phones during class, but I did not feel comfortable asking them to surrender their phones or even to put them out of sight. Thus, my no-phones policy was difficult to enforce uniformly. I will give it more thought before August, but in my classroom, any gains in engagement were slight and likely not worth the stress of cellphone policing.
Dr. Melissa Trussell is a professor in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia who works with the college’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies. Contact her at mtrussell@ccga.edu. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the College of Coastal Georgia.