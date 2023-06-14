Last week, my colleague Dr. Roscoe Scarborough wrote a column that described the various risks different populations in our area face when it comes to flooding. While many properties are at risk due to location alone, there are populations less able to respond to flood harms due to certain socioeconomic vulnerabilities. One such vulnerable population is those connected to heirs’ properties.

As sea levels continue to rise in Coastal Georgia, many of us will be faced with property damage, displacement or financial losses. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that sea levels in Coastal Georgia have risen a total of 11 inches since 1950 but will rise at least an additional 6 inches by 2050. The rate at which our sea level is rising is increasing. According to a report out of Georgia Tech’s School of City and Regional Planning, this rise will result in flooding of approximately 420 square miles of the Georgia coast by the year 2110.

