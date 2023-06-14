Last week, my colleague Dr. Roscoe Scarborough wrote a column that described the various risks different populations in our area face when it comes to flooding. While many properties are at risk due to location alone, there are populations less able to respond to flood harms due to certain socioeconomic vulnerabilities. One such vulnerable population is those connected to heirs’ properties.
As sea levels continue to rise in Coastal Georgia, many of us will be faced with property damage, displacement or financial losses. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that sea levels in Coastal Georgia have risen a total of 11 inches since 1950 but will rise at least an additional 6 inches by 2050. The rate at which our sea level is rising is increasing. According to a report out of Georgia Tech’s School of City and Regional Planning, this rise will result in flooding of approximately 420 square miles of the Georgia coast by the year 2110.
These kinds of predictions have led communities like Tybee Island to invest in adaptation planning at the municipal level, but resiliency planning at the landowner level can be more difficult. For most property owners, the damage and losses that result from the impacts of sea level rise, hurricanes and other such natural disasters can be redressed through assistance of various kinds — federal assistance, bank loans, grants, etc. — all of which require clear proof of title. When there is no single landowner and there are no clear titles on the land, recovery becomes nearly impossible.
Many properties in the southern United States, including in Glynn County, fall under this scenario. They are called heirs’ properties. Heirs’ property is the legal term for land that an individual or family inherited without a will or legal documentation. This practice has its roots in the emancipation period in the South when many formerly enslaved individuals were deeded land, purchased land or stayed on the land on which they were enslaved following emancipation. Much of this land was passed down through generations. But, without the benefit of a will, the land is owned commonly among each generation of heirs — in some cases hundreds of descendants.
Heirs’ properties are highly risky for those involved. An individual could live in a home and on land that they share a partial interest in with all living descendants of an original deed owner. With each generation, that interest is split again and again among new descendants, but no single descendant holds that actual title. This means that any heir could sell their percentage of ownership. With enough percentages sold off, it can force the sale of the entire property, often to developers. As a result, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified heirs’ property as “the leading cause of Black involuntary land loss.”
This brings us back to natural disasters. Heirs’ property owners who face risks from disasters such as hurricanes, sea-level rise and flooding have a hard time seeking remediation for damages using the existing systems we have in place (eg. FEMA, USDA, state grants and loans). For most of our legal history, these property owners could not seek any funding or assistance at all, which resulted in land loss and displacement. For example, after hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit New Orleans in 2005, there were 25,000 heirs’ property owners who were denied FEMA assistance. Similarly high rates of denied claims occurred in 2016 for heirs’ property owners in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey and in South Carolina following Hurricane Matthew.
As a result, in September 2021, FEMA reformed their rules and expanded the range of documentation they would accept to prove ownership. Some applicants are allowed to self-certify. This policy change significantly helps heirs’ property owners, but it also just scratches the surface. The inability to use such property as capital or collateral in lending as well as exclusion from federal and state grant programs still looms large over these owners.
