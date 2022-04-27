More and more media time is being given to discussing the current inflation. The most recent annual data puts inflation at 8.5% as measured by changes in the consumer price index. The “core” rate of inflation — CPI inflation less inflation in energy and food — is 6.5%. I confess I ignore “core” inflation. This number will mean something to me only when I can get through a week without food or energy, which is not any time soon. Plus, it gives the impression that inflation is caused by individual market prices, which is false and misleading.
This press coverage is finally focusing on the only cause of inflation; excessive money growth caused by the Federal Reserve policy of keeping interest rates close to zero. This policy required the Fed to purchase virtually all new Treasury debt associated with the recent massive increases in federal government spending. These purchases caused the monetary base to grow, and so to the money supply and, bingo, inflation.
I was reading an article in The Wall Street Journal that had the inflation story pretty much right. Fed policy of low interest rates and the Fed’s accommodation of massive borrowing by the federal government is the problem, period. This recognition made me feel good and a bit vindicated.
Then my heart sank. The reporter closed with the six scariest words in economic policy speak — “The Fed is on the case.” Oh my, the Fed is on the case! Stock canned goods! Buy toilet paper! The Fed is on the case! This is scarier than these eight words — “Grandpa, will you ride Space Mountain with me?”
Why the fear? Have you seen Space Mountain? If the Fed is just now “on the case”, what was it doing previously? Well, it was not on the inflation case. With all the borrowing and accommodation that the Fed had going on that would lead to our current inflation, what was it focused on? In part, the role of financial deregulation, capital requirements and equity limitations on global warming. No kidding. Usually, there must be some cause and effect, but for the life of me, I can’t see it. However, just to be on the safe side, I will move my beach chair and Hairy Dawg towel when my bank merges with another. Also, while not being on the case, the Fed claimed that the newly noticed inflation was simply transitory. Transitory meant that it would go away on its own — sort of like indigestion. Just lay off fried food for a bit. No ice cream before bed. All will be good. No worries. The real meaning is that the Fed could overlook it. After all it was transitory. Thank goodness. They could stay on the global warming case. However, the transitory explanation did not last very long.
Next, while not being on the case, the Fed claimed that some of the inflation was caused by the supply chain being messed up because of COVID. Yet, once again, the Fed ignored it. After all, the Biden administration was on the case by asking unionized longshoremen to work weekends and holidays to address the backlog of container ships awaiting unloading in the ports of Los Angles, Baltimore and Savannah. I saw on the news that the shipping backlog is less. Gosh that was close. However, there is still a problem. The rate of inflation remains high and is accelerating.
Finally, the Fed started to face the new inflation reality, sort of, by raising the federal funds rate by 25 basis points — a quarter of a percent. Gosh, how bold! So, my suspicions were right. Before the Fed was on the case, it was not on the case. Now that it is on the case, the Fed’s new plan is six future increases in federal funds by either 25 or 50 basis point each.
Inflation is caused by excess demand in all markets. So, with the Fed on the case, the new policy of interest rate increases is aimed at reducing excess demand by decreasing overall demand in the economy. The Fed is planning to raise interest rates by reducing the size of its portfolio of Treasury securities.
The macroeconomic consequence of slowing overall demand is to raise the probability of recession. We can hope for the best but, in the past, when the Fed was on the case, the result was a recession. Unfortunately, recessions have always been the outcome. See if this makes any sense. The Fed needs to be on the case now because it was not previously on the case. The outcome of now being on the case will be bad. Given the Fed’s approach, there is no way around it. Some people are going to be made worse off. This does not have to be, however.
I am of the belief that the economy is fundamentally stable and, with time, moves to a fully employed state. The economy is self-correcting, always moving to full employment equilibrium. The best discretionary monetary policy is no discretionary monetary policy. No matter how hard they try, the Fed cannot do the right thing at the right time. They might get lucky for a short period of time but never over a long period. So please, quit scaring me. Just stay on the case. For now, riding Space Mountain is enough.
Dr. Skip Mounts is Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia and an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship