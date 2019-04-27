The stories that Maria Gamble and Donna Howard can tell would melt the ice around the coldest of hearts. Gamble and Howard are the founders of Saved By Grace, a nonprofit that helps the local homeless population.

Since Saved By Grace was founded in 2016, it has worked to help meet the daily needs of homeless people who live in the woods, in cars and in motels. Saved By Grace provides food, clothes, furniture and whatever else a client might need.

The organization is taking the next step when it comes to offering assistance to the area’s homeless population. The nonprofit is set to open its Center of Hope in May as a way to help those trapped in homelessness find a permanent way out.

Center of Hope will provide a wide range of one-on-one services to help those searching for a job. That includes creating résumés, offering job skill assessments, practicing interviews and helping out with job applications. The center, located at 6549 New Jesup Hwy. in Brunswick, will be open for several hours on two Saturdays a month, and appointments will be required.

Gamble and Howard have seen the tenacity and strength of their clients when many would make assumptions about their plight. Now they want to funnel that to help their clients find a job and have permanent homes again.

The most impressive thing about Saved By Grace is how they help their clients realize that they are worth something. Look at the story of their first client for the Center of Hope.

A man called Saved By Grace seeking a place to stay and assistance finding a job. The man had little confidence in his ability to apply for a job, but he also didn’t feel like he deserved any help.

The man showed his determination to better his circumstances, and Howard spent a week driving him around to pick up applications, shop for clothes and get the documents necessary to apply for jobs. It paid off as the man had two job offers by the end of the week.

“We wanted him to know that he mattered, no matter what it took,” Howard said.

Saved By Grace’s dedication to helping the homeless continues to amaze us. Those who want to help them in their cause can call 912-217-0256, email savinggrace1616@gmail.com or mail donations to P.O. Box 13154, Jekyll Island 31527.

We are in awe of the work that Saved By Grace does on a daily basis to help others. Hopefully their successes will inspire others to join their cause and help out the most needy in our area.

More from this section

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

My next two contributions to this Murphy Center space will deal with local entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship in our community and at the College. Today’s column will update you on our 1 Million Cups program. As part of this, you are invited to our monthly meeting on May 1, 2019. This marks the…

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based health care is a health care delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient outcomes. Under value-based care agreements, providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic…

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

A few columns ago, I mentioned that a hip replacement was in my future. Well, the future has come and gone, and I have entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage. All has gone well, and I still do not know how much this has cost.

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Many readers will be surprised to know that Georgia issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens who, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), do not have legal immigration status. There is no difference in the driver/ID credentials issued to these lucky illeg…

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Well, we can pretty much stick a fork in the Year of our Lord 2018. By the time you are through roasting chestnuts on an open fire or eating the last of the leftover turkey, 2019 will come knocking on the door.