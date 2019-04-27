The stories that Maria Gamble and Donna Howard can tell would melt the ice around the coldest of hearts. Gamble and Howard are the founders of Saved By Grace, a nonprofit that helps the local homeless population.
Since Saved By Grace was founded in 2016, it has worked to help meet the daily needs of homeless people who live in the woods, in cars and in motels. Saved By Grace provides food, clothes, furniture and whatever else a client might need.
The organization is taking the next step when it comes to offering assistance to the area’s homeless population. The nonprofit is set to open its Center of Hope in May as a way to help those trapped in homelessness find a permanent way out.
Center of Hope will provide a wide range of one-on-one services to help those searching for a job. That includes creating résumés, offering job skill assessments, practicing interviews and helping out with job applications. The center, located at 6549 New Jesup Hwy. in Brunswick, will be open for several hours on two Saturdays a month, and appointments will be required.
Gamble and Howard have seen the tenacity and strength of their clients when many would make assumptions about their plight. Now they want to funnel that to help their clients find a job and have permanent homes again.
The most impressive thing about Saved By Grace is how they help their clients realize that they are worth something. Look at the story of their first client for the Center of Hope.
A man called Saved By Grace seeking a place to stay and assistance finding a job. The man had little confidence in his ability to apply for a job, but he also didn’t feel like he deserved any help.
The man showed his determination to better his circumstances, and Howard spent a week driving him around to pick up applications, shop for clothes and get the documents necessary to apply for jobs. It paid off as the man had two job offers by the end of the week.
“We wanted him to know that he mattered, no matter what it took,” Howard said.
Saved By Grace’s dedication to helping the homeless continues to amaze us. Those who want to help them in their cause can call 912-217-0256, email savinggrace1616@gmail.com or mail donations to P.O. Box 13154, Jekyll Island 31527.
We are in awe of the work that Saved By Grace does on a daily basis to help others. Hopefully their successes will inspire others to join their cause and help out the most needy in our area.