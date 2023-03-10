The political landscape of America has been fraught with tension and division, but one issue that has transcended party lines and united citizens across the nation is the growing concern over crime. The recent announcement by President Joe Biden that he will take a firm stance against crime has come as a small glimmer of hope to Republicans, and even many Democrats, who have been calling for action to address this pressing issue.

Biden is typically seen as beholden to the far left, yet he has taken a step in the right direction by announcing his intention to sign a bill that would override the D.C. Council’s override of the D.C. mayor, who originally vetoed a bill that would allow lighter sentences for those who commit petty crimes.

More from this section

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.