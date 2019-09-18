One of the most contentious disputes in recent memory took place between the St. Simons Land Trust and residents of German Village over the use of Village Drive as a way to access to the land trust’s Guale Preserve.
The saga is still going on after the Glynn County Commission overturned a Zoning Board of Appeals ruling that wouldn’t allow the land trust to use the public road, which led to a lawsuit from Village Bluff POA and German Village resident Susan Blount that challenged an easement over a stretch of dirt road connecting Village Drive to Guale Preserve that is currently ongoing.
The issue could be coming to an unexpected resolution. The state Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to the county commission supporting a land trust plan to run a new road south from Village Drive, about halfway between Lawrence Road and the stretch of dirt road leading to Guale Preserve.The land trust proposes to pave two platted roads — called Oak Drive and Creek Drive in land trust documents — for use in accessing Guale Preserve.
There are still a lot of things in the air about this potential project. This could turn out to be nothing more than a proposal that never comes to fruition. Even if that is the case, what we are happy to see is that there is work being done to find a fair compromise for everyone involved.
The conflict over Village Drive has diminished something that should have been celebrated. The land trust has done a lot to save parts of St. Simons from being developed. That includes purchasing the Guale Preserve area at a substantial cost. The land trust has always been good neighbors for those who live on St. Simons by helping to preserve a large amount of green space on the island.
This is a conflict that has been dying for a compromise that can assuage the fears of German Village residents and also provide support for what the land trust wants to do for Guale Preserve. All that was needed was a little give and take from both sides. The land trust’s new proposal sounds promising, but even if it falls through for some reason, we hope that this is the start of both sides working toward a mutually beneficial agreement.