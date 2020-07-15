The pandemic has taken the U.S. economy on a bad ride.
How bad?
The economy entered 2020 growing at a steady clip. Things turned sour toward the end of February, and March was a disaster. Inflation-adjusted GDP for the first quarter fell at a 5 percent annual rate.
Official GDP estimates come from the Bureau of Economic Analysis at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the BEA’s estimate for the second quarter of the year won’t be ready till July 30. However, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects that inflation-adjusted GDP decreased in the second quarter at a 35 percent annual rate.
To put that in perspective, the largest annualized decrease in GDP during the Great Recession was 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2008. During the Great Depression, inflation-adjusted GDP fell by 8.5 percent in 1930, 6.4 percent in 1931 and 12.9 percent in 1932.
If these figures sound clinical and abstract, remember: the economy is people. GDP is a measure of the value of what we produce in order to live and thrive. It is also a measure of people’s incomes. Harm to the economy means harm to real people.
In the labor market between February and April, the labor force decreased by 8.1 million, employment dropped by 25.4 million and unemployment jumped by 17.3 million. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 14.7 percent. Taking survey difficulties into account, the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the true unemployment rate in April was probably more like 17.7 percent. That’s depression-level unemployment.
But recovery has clearly begun. In May, the labor force grew by 1.7 million, employment increased by 3.8 million and unemployment fell by 2.1 million.
In June, the labor force grew by another 1.7 million, employment increased by 4.9 million and unemployment decreased by 3.2 million. The unemployment rate now stands at 11.1 percent.
The employment increase of almost 8.8 million in May and June is truly impressive. Still, the economy has a long way to go before it reaches its pre-pandemic state. That 8.8 million is a bit more than a third of the 25.4 million decrease from February through April.
A new study by economists at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago provides further details on the pandemic economy.
The Becker Friedman Institute (BFI) study found that, between late February and late April, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry fell by 45 percent, while employment in retail trade fell by 30 percent.
Hospitality and retail trade are Glynn County’s largest industries. No one around here was surprised to see Glynn’s unemployment rate increase from 3.4 percent in February to 17.6 percent in April.
The BFI study also found that 50 percent of businesses that continued their operations through May reduced their workforces, while 10 percent of businesses increased employment.
The pandemic has hit small businesses harder than large businesses. By mid-April, employment at businesses with fewer than 50 employees had fallen by 28 percent, while employment at businesses of 50 or more employees fell by 18 percent.
Low wage workers have suffered the most in the pandemic. In March and April, employment among workers in the bottom quintile of the wage distribution fell by 37 percent, while employment among workers in the top quintile fell by 10 percent.
Though there have been employment gains across quintiles since April, by mid-May employment in the bottom quintile was still 30 percent below February’s level, while employment in the top quintile was 5 percent below February’s level.