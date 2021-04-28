This past weekend marked a big day in the removal of the Golden Ray. The onerous engine section, one that has been an enormous thorn in the side of those working to dismantle the large car hauler stuck in St. Simons Sound, was finally freed from the rest of the ship.
Not only was this the toughest of the planned eight cuts to complete, but it also marked the halfway point of having the entire ship dismantled. Four pieces have been cut away with four more pieces to go.
The timeline on the Golden Ray’s removal is a far cry from what was initially projected right after the vessel was shipwrecked in the sound in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2019. It was speculated at the time that the ship would be gone by the end of that year. That turned out to be quite a distance off the mark.
What those in charge of the removal came to find out is that this would be a herculean task with no easy solution. The ship was immobile in a channel with fast-moving tides, which makes removal a very tricky proposition.
Those efforts would also be marred, like most things in 2020, by the COVID-19 pandemic as the outbreak forced work to stop on the project. Work was also halted during the peak months of hurricane season in case a storm found its way to our spot on the coast.
Once cutting did start in early November, it was estimated each cut would take about 24 hours to complete and that there wouldn’t be any stops until the cut was done. That, too, turned out to be wishful thinking as the chain used early on in the process wasn’t strong enough to do the job.
The first cut took about three weeks to complete. After the second cut was finished, the salvagers went to work on the engine section. The section turned out to be quite the challenge, so much so that they moved on to cut another section before doubling back to complete the engine section cut.
That’s how we got to where we are now. The whole process is still a marvel to watch, and many have taken a trip to the Pier Village or Jekyll Island just to see the spectacle. While it has taken longer than anyone would have wanted, we are glad to see that the end is closer in sight.
With any luck, Unified Command will be able to get the final sections removed without any further delay — be it weather, mechanical or pandemic related.
While the ship is a wonder and attracts attention, it mars the pristine vista the St. Simons Sound provides. We look forward to watching the sun glistening off its waters again as it sets without having a giant red and blue ship in the way of such an amazing sight.